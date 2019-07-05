Digital Resource Founder Shay Berman Named South Florida Business Journal '40 Under 40'; Company Ranked 'Fast 50'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and president of Inc. 500-ranked internet marketing agency Digital Resource, Shay Berman, is honored to announce his recognition by South Florida Business Journal as a "40 Under 40" entrepreneur. Additionally, the company is proud to be named one of South Florida Business Journal's 2019 "Fast 50".

Each year, SFBJ recognizes 40 of the "best and brightest young professionals in South Florida who have made waves both in the business world and the community" with their "40 Under 40" award program. Out of hundreds of applicants, Berman, age 28, was selected by an expert advisory panel.

Berman says, "I'm thrilled that SFBJ has chosen me as one of this year's '40 Under 40' entrepreneurs. I live by the saying, 'There's always a way,' and this is validation that I'm on the right path. I can't wait to see what comes next!"

SFBJ also hosts the "Fast 50" which is a selection of private companies that have been "champion[s] of growth in South Florida." Just days after Berman's "40 Under 40" news, the Digital Resource team was thrilled to hear they were ranked on yet another prestigious list.

"Our company is at such a turning point right now and is seeing immense growth," says Berman. "The team is so passionate about what we do. Our momentum is only building and 'Fast 50' is a huge catalyst!"

With a near-2000% three-year growth rate, the early stages of Digital Resource have been defining. In the last year alone, the company landed on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America at #262, moved into a renovated 9,000-sq-ft space in downtown West Palm Beach, and expanded all internal teams. Berman continues to be hopeful for the future and is excited to make the next year even more successful.

About Digital Resource:

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource – the 262nd fastest-growing company in America, as ranked by Inc. Magazine – is a full-service internet marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, Fla. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing and lead generation. Digital Resource pursues relationships based on transparency, persistence, mutual trust and integrity with our employees, customers and other business partners.

For more information, please direct all inquiries to Emily Creighton at (561) 429-2585 or email press@yourdigitalresource.com.

