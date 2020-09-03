Digital Respiratory Solutions Market in North America to Reach $155 Million by 2030, Growing by 34.4% Annually - Rising Demand for Respiratory Aids and Air Purification Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Digital Respiratory Solutions Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication (Asthma, COPD), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American digital respiratory solutions market is expected to grow by 34.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $155.05 million by 2030, driven by the rising demand for respiratory aids and air purification amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



Highlighted with 24 tables and 39 figures, this 98-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America digital respiratory solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America digital respiratory solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Country.



Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Therapeutic Devices

Inhalers

Nebulizers

Diagnostic Devices

Spirometers

Asthma Monitors

Other Diagnostic Devices

Sensors and Apps



Based on Indication, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

COVID-19 Caused Diseases

Other Diseases

Based on Distribution Channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America digital respiratory solutions market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

3M Health Care Limited

Adherium Limited

Amiko Digital Health Limited

AsthmaMD

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Cohero Health

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Kaia Health Software GmbH

Medical International Research (MIR)

Novartis AG

NuvoAir

Reciprocal Labs (Propeller Health)

Sensiron AG

Tactio Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Therapeutic Devices

3.2.1 Inhalers

3.2.2 Nebulizers

3.3 Diagnostic Devices

3.3.1 Spirometers

3.3.2 Asthma Monitors

3.3.3 Other Diagnostic Devices

3.4 Sensors and Apps



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Indication

4.1 Market Overview by Indication

4.2 Asthma

4.3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

4.4 COVID-19 Caused Diseases

4.5 Other Diseases



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

5.2 Hospital Pharmacies

5.3 Retail Pharmacies

5.4 Online Pharmacies



6 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2 U.S.

6.3 Canada

6.4 Mexico



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

3M Health Care Limited

Health Care Limited Adherium Limited

Amiko Digital Health Limited

AsthmaMD

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Capsule Technologies Inc.

Cohero Health

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Kaia Health Software GmbH

Medical International Research (MIR)

Novartis AG

NuvoAir

Reciprocal Labs (Propeller Health)

Sensiron AG

Tactio Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sqo3r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

