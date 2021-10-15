Digital Retail Marketing Market Size To Grow by USD 524.18 Bn |Market Share, Analysis, and Growth Opportunities | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital retail marketing market is set to grow by USD  524.18 billion between 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of almost 24.01%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The rapid growth in social media, higher brand recall in online advertisement, and increased popularity of audio-visual advertising will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the requirement for skilled workforce may threaten the growth of the market.

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type
    • Search Ads
    • Display Ads
    • Social Media
    • E-mail Marketing
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the digital retail marketing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital retail marketing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital retail marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital retail marketing market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital retail marketing market vendors

Digital Retail Marketing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 524.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.92

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

