Digital Rights Management (DRM): The Future of the Market, 2024 - The Unprecedented Rise of Cloud Computing Spurs the Use of Cloud-based DRM Services

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Rights Management (DRM): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousands by the following End-Use Segments:

Media & Entertainment DRM

Enterprise DRM

Software DRM

The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players, such as:

Adobe Systems Incorporated ( USA )

) ArtistScope ( Canada )

) Axinom ( Europe )

) BuyDRM, Inc. ( USA )

) Conax AS ( Norway )

) Digital Content Protection LLC (DCP) ( USA )

) DivX LLC ( USA )

) FileOpen Systems Inc. ( USA )

) Google LLC ( USA )

) Haihaisoft ( China )

) IBM Corp. ( USA )

) INSIDE Secure ( France )

) InterTrust Technologies Corp. ( USA )

) LockLizard Limited (UK)

Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) OpenText Corp. ( Canada )

) Oracle Corporation ( USA )

) SAP SE ( Germany )

) SEAL Systems Inc. ( USA )

) SECLORE ( USA )

) Vaultize Technologies ( USA )

) Verance Corporation ( USA )

) VITRIUM ( Canada )

) Vobile Inc. ( USA )

) YANGAROO Inc. ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Opportunity for Content Monetization Remains Large as the Internet Continues to Grow & Expand

Development and Proliferation of Internet Infrastructure and Technologies: The Foundation for the Emergence of Technology Protection Measures (TPM)

The Ever-Present Threat of Piracy: The Cornerstone for the Growth & Continued Sustenance of the DRM Technology

Surging Smartphone Sales & Increase in Piracy Via Smartphones Drives Demand for Mobile DRM

The Rise of Web DRM Triggers an Uprise Decrying the Loss of Internet Freedom

Multi-DRM Grows in Prominence on the Back of Consumer Demand for Device Flexibility

DRM for Streaming Services Grows in Demand in Parallel to the Rise in Streaming Service Subscribers

Workforce Mobility & Rise of BYOD Drives the Criticality of Enterprise DRM

The Unprecedented Rise of Cloud Computing Spurs the Use of Cloud-Based DRM Services

Digital Watermarking & Fingerprinting Rise in Prominence as Supplementary Add-On Technologies to DRM

High Bandwidth Digital Content Protection Grows in Popularity Under the Aegis of DRM

Plug & Play DRM Loses Favor Amid the Ballooning Revenue Opportunity in the Digital Content Services Market

User Privacy Infringement: A Key Challenge Posed by DRM

Software Piracy & the Ensuing Losses Drives Demand for Software DRM Tools

Strong Growth in Application Development: The Cornerstone for Software DRM Demand

Improvements in DRM Interoperability to Drive Effective Content Delivery

Market Outlook



3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Definition & Overview

DRM - Next-Gen Security Tool for Right Balance

History

First and Second Generation DRMs

DRM Concepts

DRM as Exclusion and Versioning Tools

Objective of DRM

DRM System

Management of Digital Rights

Digital Rights Enforcement

DRM Approach

DRM Language

Layers' of Rights

DRM and Inter-operability

DRM and Licensing

Re-Formatting of Content & Rights

Data Management

Condition Evaluation

Dynamical State Evaluation

DRM Process

DRM Process Flow

An Archetypal DRM Model

DRM Operating System

Development and Limitations of DRM

Challenges in DRM Implementation

Availability of Multiple Sources for Online Content

Lack of Common Consensus on Content Piracy Aspects

Lack of Common Standards

Conflict of Interest

Encouragement for Virtual Content Distribution

Ambiguity in Clarification on the Right to Private Copying

Difficulty in Achieving Interoperability

Concerns About Battery Life of DRM Enabled Devices

Architecture of DRM

Functional Architecture

DRM Framework and Modules

Intellectual Property (IP) Asset Creation and Capture Module

IP Asset Management Model Module

IP Asset Usage Module

Repository Functions

Trading Functions

Information Architecture

Core Entities of DRM model

Advantages of Information Architecture

Open DRM Framework

Characteristics of DRM

Metadata

Security and Copyright Protection

Encryption

Technologies for Copyright Protection

Signatures and Digital Watermarking

Personalization

Granularity

Interoperability

DRM - Key Capabilities

Persistent Content Protection

Linking Business Rights with a Valid Content

Rights Licensing

Access and Usage Limit Restrictions

Remote Control of Content

Clear Demarcation Between Consumption and Distribution

Other Capabilities

Role of DRM

Wider Access

Choice and Flexibility

DRM Perspectives

Technical DRM Perspective

Legal DRM Perspective

Social DRM Perspective

Copyrights and DRM Technologies

DRM Technology Overview

Digital Distribution & Technologies for Protection Against Illegal Copying

Technical Protection Measures for Physical and Virtual Goods

Access Control

DRM Vs Access Control and Technical Protection Measures

Digital Watermarking

DRM Systems Become Stringent

Implications of DRM on User Privacy

Working Solutions for DRM

DRM Benefits

Easy and Safe Distribution of Digital Content

Protection Against Unauthorized File Sharing and Usage

Protection Against Piracy in P2P Networks

Benefits of DRM Technologies for Music Industry

Other Benefits

OPA Administration: A New Approach to Manage Rights in DRM

Laws Pertaining to DRM

Wipo Copyright Treaty - WCT

Digital Millennium Copyright Act - DMCA

Major DRM Application Areas

Media & Entertainment DRM - An Overview

Digital Media

DRM and Conditional Access

DRM on the Rise in Digital Media Industry

Content Protection & Digital Rights Management in IPTV/Broadband Services

Scope of DRM in New Entertainment Models

Developments in Digital Media DRM

Challenges for Digital Media DRM

Music Industry

Music Industry Marches Towards Online-Music Distribution

Scope of DRM in Music Industry

Effects of DRM on Music Industry

Challenges

Lost Opportunity

Growing Lobby for DRM-Free Music

Industry's Preference for CDs

Lack of Interoperability

Presence of Anti-DRM Software

Despite Odds, DRM Does Well

DRM in Music Industry - Way Forward

Mobile Industry

Importance of DRM for Mobile Content

Mobile Industry's Focus on Content Services to Boost Mobile DRM

Content - An Important Revenue Source for Mobile Industry

Mobile DRM - Opportunities

DRM in Mobile - Benefits

Controlled Access

Other Benefits

Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

DRM Scenarios in Mobile Industry

Separate Delivery

Combined Delivery

Forward Lock

Challenges

Presence of Multiple Networks

Absence of a Reliable DRM Framework

Enterprise DRM - An Overview

Digital Policy Management

Interoperable and Dynamic Security

Essentials of an Effective Enterprise DRM

Persistent Protection

Inter-company Transactions

Excerpting

Platform Shifting

Format Shifting

Transfer of Rights

Allow Changes to Access and Usage Rights after Distribution

Integration with Existing Applications

Tracking Usage of DRM Works

Offline Usage

Easy Verification

Easy Identification

Enterprise DRM Systems in Market

Challenges

Market Drivers for Enterprise DRM

Software DRM - Overview

Focus on Containing Software Piracy

Software - A Readymade Market for DRM

Illegal Software on the Rise

Anti-Piracy Solutions

Other DRM Applications

DRM Systems for e-books

Protection of Digital Data

Securing the Distribution of e-books

Protection Against Content Alteration

Provides Transaction Proof

Provision for Identification of Transaction Participants

DRM in Healthcare Industry

DRM in Education



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Global Players



4.2 Product Launches/Innovations

Limelight Networks Adds Integrated DRM Solution to Video Delivery Services

Marlin DRM Announces a C&R Framework for Enhanced Content Protection for UHD Content

Ricoh Canada Releases New DRM and File Analysis & Migration ( FA&M) Solutions

Collab Launches CollabDRM Tool

IdeaNova Technologies Releases Inplay Instant

Vimond Launches Vimond Rights Manager

NextLabs Releases Enterprise Digital Rights Management for JT2Go

Turner's iStreamPlanet Launches Atlas DRM Service

Irdeto Launches Irdeto Rights with China DRM Support



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Spherix to Acquire DatChat

BBC Worldwide Selects BuyDRM KeyOS Platform to Power the DRM on BBC Store

Dell Technologies Acquires EMC Corporation

Intertrust Technologies Adds NexGuard Watermarking Technology to its ExpressPlay DRM System



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 58)

The United States (38)

(38) Canada (5)

(5) Europe (11)

(11) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3loqi

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

