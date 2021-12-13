Digital Service Platform, PRUnderground, acquired by CMRZ Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, PRUnderground is a press release distribution service that helps companies publish their announcements through Google News, DigitalJournal.com, social media and to over 80 news and TV websites for $49.

Christopher Lee with CMRZ Investments said, "PRUnderground has been great through our first month of ownership. Ranking as the best press release distribution company on G2, the brand and value the business provides is clear. As we expand our endpoint offerings, we hope to provide even more value to our clients going forward."

On working with FE International, Lee said, "FE International provided amazing brokerage services through the process of acquiring PRUnderground. FE's patience, knowledge and assistance were invaluable in closing the deal."

He continued, "working with PRUnderground founder Brian Scully has been amazing. He did a great job making comprehensive handover materials and has been very responsive to questions that we have had. He's given us a ton of insights into the press release industry, effective ways to think about press release pricing, new distribution partners we can work with and other factors affecting the business. It's clear that the employees of the business thoroughly enjoyed working with him, and we're striving to create the same relationships going forward. We wish him luck in all his future endeavors."

The founder of PRUnderground Brian Scully said, "It has been quite a journey, and with a lean, hard-working team and dedicated clients, we were able to grow PRunderground.com every single year to become one of the highest-rated online press release distribution companies in the world even as a small company among giants. The new ownership team looks ready to bring fresh energy and ideas to the company and grow it to new heights." He adds, "The FE team did an excellent job keeping things on track throughout the process, from finding the right buyer to the due diligence process and finally the close," said Scully.

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of PRUnderground.

"I look forward to seeing CMRZ Investments continue to grow the strong business that Brian has built," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. "It was a pleasure working with Brian throughout the process, and we look forward to watching what he'll do next."

About CMRZ Investments

CMRZ Investments is a micro private equity firm looking to acquire and scale US-based software and internet companies under $1M. They are a founder-friendly firm meaning they partner with founders to give them quick, straightforward exists that truly protects their team and culture and keeps their businesses for the long term. Their mission is to add significant value to each company they acquire while providing their investors strong returns and the founder's peace of mind.

About FE International

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,100 closed transactions.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

