Digital Shadows announces 54% sales growth with addition of 100 clients over last year

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows , the leader in digital risk protection, today announces record year on year growth. New Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) sales grew 54% from the six months ended June 30, 2020, to the same period in 2021, adding approximately 100 new clients in the process. Growth via resellers was particularly strong over the same period.

Digital Shadows is restructuring its sales team to enable continued growth and scaling. This sees the appointment of Maria Mastakas as Chief Revenue Officer reporting directly to CEO Alastair Paterson. Maria joined Digital Shadows in January 2019 as Vice President Sales Americas and Global Client Success. During the last year, sales within Maria's region have doubled. Commenting on the move, Mastakas said: "I'm excited for this new role and look forward to continuing the momentum in sales and client success globally".

Alastair Paterson, CEO of Digital Shadows concludes: "To have grown so fast during the pandemic is a remarkable achievement. The last year has seen strong market demand for digital risk protection with the addition of several 'household name' brands to our customer base. Elevating Maria to the CRO role will help accelerate this further by focusing the entire sales and client success functions under her."

Digital Shadows minimizes digital risk by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats. Organizations can suffer regulatory fines, loss of intellectual property, and reputational damage when digital risk is left unmanaged. Digital Shadows SearchLight™ helps you minimize these risks by detecting data loss, securing your online brand, and reducing your attack surface. To learn more, visit www.digitalshadows.com .

