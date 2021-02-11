Digital Shadows Finishes Record Year Fueled by Exponential MSSP Growth

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows finishes 2020 fiscal year with a record Q4 and 67% growth in new bookings YoY fueled by 5x growth in managed security services provider (MSSP) business which contributed over 20% of new annual recurring revenue for the firm.

As demand for managed security services continue to grow, Digital Shadows expanded its MSSP program to over 30 industry-leading partners around the world including Optiv, Security HQ, Encode and more.

CEO Alastair Paterson says, "2020 was a record year for revenue and our service provider partners played a key role in that, adding over 20% of all new growth in the period. MSSPs are at the heart of our growth strategy as many more are looking to add digital risk solutions to their portfolio. We are grateful to work with the best service providers in the industry who are on the cutting edge of providing much needed support to their clients."

Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ explains why SearchLight was the right fit for their service offering: "SearchLight is unique in that is only delivers relevant data and actionable threat intelligence. It is an exceptional enterprise grade platform, that gives us both the breadth and depth of what we require. We are remediating issues for our clients before they can have negative consequences."

Ron Darnall, VP and GM of the Fusion Center at Optiv, adds: "Digital Shadows is the kind of partner you want as a managed security provider. If we have a sales opportunity, they are right there with us offering support or clarification on the capabilities of the platform. If we are talking about expanding our services, they are interested and willing to participate in our expansion. Technical leaders in their space, cooperative, supportive, and always willing to jump on a call. The way all partners should be."

Kostas Kolokotronis, Director of Cybersecurity Services and Solutions at Encode adds: "We selected Digital Shadows to be our digital risk protection partner not just because of their strong market position but because the intelligence we get from Digital Shadows is easy to work with and has extremely low noise and false positives. We can act on this information confidently and quickly and we are able to improve our customer offering"

Maria Mastakas, VP of Sales, Americas at Digital Shadows summarizes: "The growth we have seen in our MSSP business is a testament to our exceptional partner community, our unique platform that is easy to work with and fast to deliver value, and the growth in demand we are seeing around the world. 2021 will continue to be a hypergrowth year for our MSSP business and we look forward to expanding our partner community globally."

For more information, or to request to become a Digital Shadows partner, please email

ABOUT DIGITAL SHADOWS

Digital Shadows minimizes digital risk by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats. Organizations can suffer regulatory fines, loss of intellectual property, and reputational damage when digital risk is left unmanaged. Digital Shadows SearchLight™ helps you minimize these risks by detecting data loss, securing your online brand, and reducing your attack surface. To learn more, visit www.digitalshadows.com .

