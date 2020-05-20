Digital Shipyard Industry Outlook, 2020-2030 - Highlights the Winning Imperatives of Leading Players Siemens, Aveva Group, SAP, Accenture, and Dassault Systemes
May 20, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type (Commercial, Military, Technology (AR VR, Blockchain, Digital Twin, Additive Manufacturing, IIoT), Capacity (Large, Medium, Small Shipyard), Process, End Use, Digitalization Level, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital shipyard market is projected to grow from USD 693 million in 2020 to USD 3,967 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2030. Siemens (Germany), AVEVA Group Plc (UK), Dassault Systemes (France), SAP (Germany), and Accenture (Ireland) are some of the leading players covered in this report.
Increase in the adoption of disruptive technologies by commercial and defense shipyards is driving digital shipyard market growth
An increase in the adoption of disruptive technologies as well as the modernization & procurement plans of various commercial and defense shipyards are the major factors expected to drive the market in the coming years.
Based on shipyard type, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on shipyard type, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period by 2030 due to increasing maritime trade, which has resulted in a rise in the demand for commercial ships and growth of the digital shipyard market. Navantia (Spain) partnered with Siemens (Germany) for digitalized shipbuilding solutions, which is a cloud-based platform that covers the whole lifecycle process of the vessel, from its initial conception and simulation until the final phase and maintenance phase of the ship.
Based on process, the manufacturing & planning segment is projected to hold a larger share in the digital shipyard market over the forecast period
The process segment is expected to hold a larger share compared to other segments in the digital shipyard market. The use of disruptive technologies in various processes of the shipyard industry has enabled these processes to be more aligned, interdependent, and of high value to achieve sustainable growth.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional digital shipyard market. The region has witnessed rapid economic development over the years, resulting in an increase in maritime trade. The demand for advancements in processes, quick delivery, reduced cost, high regulation standards, etc. is expected to grow more in the forecast period and is thus leading to the growth of the digital shipyard market in emerging economies such as India and China. Due to the increasing awareness of the significance of the intelligent technologies in the marine sector, demand for digital shipyards is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, which offers potential for growth to digital technology providers and system integrators in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Digital Shipyard Market Opportunities
4.2 North American Digital Shipyard Market Size, by Shipyard Type & by Country
4.3 Digital Shipyard Market Cagr, by Country
4.4 Digital Shipyard Market, by Capacity
4.5 Digital Shipyard Market, by End Use
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of Product Lifecycle Management (Plm) Solutions
5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Maintenance Systems
5.2.1.3 Increasing Procurement of Advanced Vessels by Navies Across the Globe
5.2.1.4 Rise in Global Seaborne Trade
5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of New Manufacturing Technologies in Shipbuilding
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increased Vulnerability to Cyber Threats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Digital Twin in Shipbuilding Industry
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Augmented Reality in Shipbuilding
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Acquisition of Digital Shipyard Software Solutions
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Advancements in Shipyards
6.2.1 Digital Twin
6.2.2 Internet of Things (Iot)
6.2.3 Augmented Reality
6.2.4 Blockchain
6.3 Value Chain
6.3.1 Design & Engineering
6.3.2 Manufacturing
6.3.3 Maintenance & Support
6.3.4 Simulation & Training
6.4 Emerging Trends in Shipbuilding
6.4.1 3D Printing
6.4.2 Big Data
6.4.3 Predictive Maintenance
6.5 Use Cases
6.5.1 Damen Shipyard Signed an Agreement with Ramlab to Manufacture the First 3D Printed Propeller
6.5.2 Bae Systems to Develop Australia'S First Digital Shipyard
6.5.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries to Use Robots for Shipbuilding
6.5.4 Damen Shipyard Investing in the Use of Vr in Shipbuilding
6.6 Innovation and Patent Analysis
7 Digital Shipyard Market, by Shipyard Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial Shipyards
7.2.1 Increasing Maritime Trade, Especially in Asia Pacific, Boosts Demand for Commercial Shipyards
7.3 Military Shipyards
7.3.1 Increasing Procurement of Advanced Vessels by Navies Across the Globe Drives Military Shipyard Segment
8 Digital Shipyard Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Augmented & Virtual Reality (Ar & Vr)
8.2.1 Use of Ar & Vr Devices for Various Processes in Shipbuilding is Driving the Market for Digital Shipyard
8.3 Digital Twin & Simulation
8.3.1 Digital Twin & Simulation are Emerging Technologies Used Extensively for the Modernization of Shipbuilding
8.4 Additive Manufacturing
8.4.1 Additive Manufacturing Assists Navies in Designing and Engineering Solutions Across the Globe
8.5 Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics
8.5.1 Increasing Global Maritime Trade Fuels Demand for High-End Technologies to Achieve Digitalization in Shipyards
8.6 Robotic Process Automation
8.6.1 Demand for Sophisticated and Time-Saving Solutions in Shipyard Processes Drives Demand for Robotic Process Automation
8.7 Industrial Internet of Things (Iiot)
8.7.1 Increase in Demand for Technological Advancements in Shipbuilding Boosts the Iiot Segment
8.8 Cybersecurity
8.8.1 Significant need to Combat Increasing Cyberthreats in Modernized Shipyards Fuels Cybersecurity Segment
8.9 Blockchain
8.9.1 Demand for Blockchain Technology in Medium and Large Shipyards is Rising
8.10 Cloud Computing & Master Data Management
8.10.1 Adoption of Plm and Cloud-Based Maintenance Systems Across Shipbuilding is Increasing
9 Digital Shipyard Market, by Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small Shipyards
9.2.1 Increase in Modernization Plans of Small Shipyards Drives the Market for their Digitalization
9.3 Medium Shipyards
9.3.1 Smart Solutions Drive the Market for Medium Digital Shipyards
9.4 Large Shipyards
9.4.1 Upgradation and Procurement Plans by Navies Across the Globe Drive the Market for Large Shipyards
10 Digital Shipyard Market, by Process
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research & Development
10.2.1 Demand for Modernization Drives Research & Development Activities in Digital Shipyards
10.3 Design & Engineering
10.3.1 Demand for Sophisticated Engineering Solutions in Shipyards is Increasing
10.4 Manufacturing & Planning
10.4.1 Use of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies and Plm Solutions in Shipbuilding is on the Rise
10.5 Maintenance & Support
10.5.1 Increasing Use of High-End Technologies for Maintenance & Support of Products & Services Drives the Segment
10.6 Training & Simulation
10.6.1 Demand for Training & Simulation Programs for Skilled Workforce in Shipbuilding is High
11 Digital Shipyard Market, by Digitalization Level
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fully Digital Shipyard
11.2.1 Procurement Plans for Advanced Vessels by Navies Across the Globe Drive the Market for Fully Digital Shipyards
11.3 Semi Digital Shipyard
11.3.1 Modernization Plans are Leading to Growth in Small and Medium-Sized Semi Digital Shipyards
11.4 Partially Digital Shipyard
11.4.1 Increase in Adoption of Plm Solutions Drives Market for Small and Medium Partially Digital Shipyards
12 Digital Shipyard Market, by End Use
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Implementation
12.2.1 Procurement Plans by Navies Drive Implementation of Disruptive Technologies in Shipyards
12.3 Upgrades & Services
12.3.1 need to Upgrade Existing Technologies Drives Growth of Upgrades & Services Segment
13 Regional Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Middle East
13.6 Rest of the World
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Competitive Analysis
14.2.1 Digital Shipyard Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
14.2.2 Visionary Leaders
14.2.3 Innovators
14.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators
14.2.5 Emerging Companies
14.3 Ranking Analysis of Companies in Digital Shipyard Market, 2019
14.3.1 Winning Imperatives, by Key Player
14.3.1.1 Siemens
14.3.1.2 Aveva Group PLC
14.3.1.3 SAP
14.3.1.4 Accenture
14.3.1.5 Dassault Systemes
14.4 Competitive Scenario
14.4.1 Contracts and Agreements
14.4.2 New Product Launches
14.4.3 Collaborations and Partnerships
14.4.4 Other Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Siemens
15.2 Dassault Systemes
15.3 Aveva Group PLC
15.4 Accenture
15.5 SAP
15.6 BAE Systems
15.7 Hexagon
15.8 Altair Engineering, Inc.
15.9 Wartsila
15.10 Inmarsat PLC
15.11 IFS AB
15.12 Pemamek Ltd.
15.13 Aras
15.14 Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd.
15.15 SSI
15.16 Kuka AG
15.17 Ibaset
15.18 Prostep AG
15.19 Kranendonk Smart Robotics
15.20 Damen Shipyards Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dui7xz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article