Digital Signage Market Analysis | Expected to grow by USD 6.71 billion at CAGR 8.80 % during 2021-2025 | Technavio Insights

Some of the major highlights from Technavio's Digital Signage Market report:

The Digital Signage market has the potential to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2021-2025.

The high growth of retail space is notably driving the digital signage market growth.

The foremost factor impeding market growth is the growing e-commerce market.

AU Optronics Corp., Daktronics Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., HP Inc., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp. are a few of the key vendors in the digital signage market.

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for digital signage in APAC.

The digital signage market share growth by the hardware segment has been significant.

Digital Signage Market Report: Overview

The digital signage market forecast report provides insights for your business strategies to reimage themselves. Buy the digital Signage market report to understand the magnitude of the economic impact on each segment.

Digital Signage Market Report: Key Drivers & Trends

According to our research output, there has been a negative impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. Key factors such as the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors and the high growth of DOOH signage are notably driving the market. However, improper digital signage implementation and cybersecurity issues in digital signage are few challenges expected to impede the market growth.

The Digital Signage market report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Digital Signage Market Vendors

The Digital Signage Market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

AU Optronics Corp.

Daktronics Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

HP Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Corp.

The digital signage market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Digital Signage Market | Key Regions

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Product Segment | Digital Signage Market

The digital signage market share growth by the hardware segment has been significant. The digital signage market report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsegments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.

The digital signage market report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsegments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.

Table of Content

Key Insights

Digital Signage Market Overview

Market Sizing

Digital Signage Market: Key Drivers & Trends

Digital Signage Market Segmentation by Products

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

