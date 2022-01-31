Digital Signature Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | Rising number of partnerships and acquisitions to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Digital Signature Market: Increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions to drive growth

There has been a growth significantly in the preference of digital signatures in a wide range in the end-users sectors such as government office, banks, IT and legal service providers. Moreover, other strategies such as partnerships and acquiring other vendors are carried out by vendors for gaining access to new clients and new geographic areas to increase their market share. Furthermore, such strategies also help the market players for gaining access over advanced technologies which can help in enhancing their product portfolio. This will help in rising the demand for digital signature worldwide during the forecast period.

Digital Signature Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the digital signature market by End-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The digital signature market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. The BFSI segment includes banks and insurance companies that offer the functionality of digital signatures to their customers. In banking and insurance, digital signatures can be used by customers for new account opening, subscription documents wire transfers redemption requests custody bulk mailings non-disclosure agreement (NDA) agreements wire instructions/transfers, and other. As a result, the implementation of digital signatures eliminates a significant part of the paperwork process and helps digitize the whole process.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the digital signature market size and actionable market insights on each segment which will assist in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

Digital Signature Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 24.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

