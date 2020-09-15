Digital Signature Market to Boom with 28.6% Growth Rate in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising digitization of business operations, the governments of many countries are increasingly focusing on getting rid of paper work and promoting the usage of digital signatures. In addition to this, the companies operating in the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector are rapidly adopting digital signature-based biometrics. Because of these reasons, the value of the global digital signature market is predicted to rise from $1,534.8 million to $23,949.7 million from 2019 to 2030. Furthermore, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Request to get the sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/digital-signature-market/report-sample

Geographically, the digital signature market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years, mainly due to the rising focus of governments and organizations on reducing the incidence of frauds in the region. In addition to this, the rising popularity of digital payments and transactions, expanding BFSI sector, and the increasing implementation of various policies by the governments of regional countries for promoting the utilization of digital technologies and reducing paperwork are fueling the surge of the market in this region. For example, the government of India launched the Digital India program in July 2015. This program is aimed at making government services and schemes available to people in the digital form.

Browse report with detailed TOC on Digital Signature Market Research Report: By Component (Software, Hardware, Service), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/digital-signature-market

The players operating in the digital signature market are developing advanced solutions for augmenting their sales and expanding their geographical reach.

For example, Secured Signing Limited made significant improvements and enhancements in its document signing and account reporting software in February 2020. Some of the major features of the improved version are template workflow settings, integration with the JobAdder software platform, and massive improvements in the integrated platform with Salesforce.com Inc.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=digital-signature-market

Similarly, Gemalto N.V. announced the incorporation of PKI (public key infrastructure) credentials into its STA (SafeNet Trusted Access) in October 2018. This enables users to adopt certificate-based authentication, if defined in the access policy of STA.

Some of the major players operating in the digital signature market are Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SignaShare, GetAccept Inc., Symtrax Holdings Inc., DocVerify Inc., KeepSolid Inc., Glykka LLC, eSign Genie, IndenTrust Inc., RPost Communications Limited, Gemalto N.V., Thales eSecurity Inc., Ascertia Limited, DocuSign Inc., SIGNiX Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Adobe Inc., and Secured Signing Limited.

Browse More Reports

E-Signature Market

During the forecast period, the service category is expected to advance at the highest CAGR in the e-signature market, as, despite the rising popularity of these solutions, the awareness about them is quite low.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-signature-market

Certificate Authority Market

The imposition of lockdowns, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has neutrally impacted the growth of the certificate authority market. This is majorly due to the growth in the usage of digital services, such as e-commerce and digital payments.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/certificate-authority-market-outlook

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

SOURCE P&S Intelligence