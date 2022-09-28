Digital Signature Market to Record a CAGR of 30%, Adobe Inc. and DocuSign Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signature market size is expected to grow by USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 24.85%, according to Technavio. The growing number of partnerships and acquisitions is driving the digital signature market growth. However, factors such as security concerns associated with digital signatures may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signature Market 2021-2025

The report offers an updated analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing number of apps for digital signatures is a trend in the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market?

The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.

The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Is the market concentrated or fragmented?

The digital signature market is concentrated.

The digital signature market is concentrated. What is the parent market of the digital signature market?

Technavio has categorized the global digital signature market as a part of the global systems software market.

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Scope

The digital signature market report covers the following areas:

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

DocuSign Inc., Adobe Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., Dropbox Inc., OneSpan Inc., GMO Internet Inc., SIGNiX Inc., Oracle Corp., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Adobe Inc. - The company provides Acrobat Pro DC software with e-sign, which makes document signing fast and easy.

DocuSign Inc. - The company provides DocuSign eSignature, which is an electronic signature solution.

The company provides DocuSign eSignature, which is an electronic signature solution. Dropbox Inc. - The company provides an electronic signature solution to create and e-sign documents within Dropbox, which keeps files organized and secure.

The company provides an electronic signature solution to create and e-sign documents within Dropbox, which keeps files organized and secure. Entrust Datacard Corp. - The company offers digital signing solutions to help establish trusted identities and ensure authenticity for emails, digital documents, code, and mobile devices.

The company offers digital signing solutions to help establish trusted identities and ensure authenticity for emails, digital documents, code, and mobile devices. GMO Internet Inc. - The company offers digital signing services to enable secure document signing across an enterprise.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI: The BFSI segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes banks and insurance companies that offer the functionality of digital signatures to their customers. Major banks such as Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche Bank), Bank of America Corp. (Bank of America), and Axis Bank Ltd. (Axis Bank) across regions provide the facility of digital signatures.



Government



Healthcare



Legal



Others

Geography

North America: North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada. Moreover, this market will grow at a faster rate than other regions. The US is a key country for the digital signature market in North America.

: will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high adoption of cloud technology in the US and . Moreover, this market will grow at a faster rate than other regions. The US is a key country for the digital signature market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Report

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will help the digital signature market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the digital signature market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital signature market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signature market vendors

Digital Signature Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 24.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio