Digital Solutions Leader NEORIS Announces "NEORIS Fast Track" to Speed Up Time to Market with High Impact Technology Solutions

MIAMI, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS, a digital transformation service provider that accelerates the digital capabilities of global enterprises, today introduced NEORIS Fast Track, a partnership program that connects their global clients with the startups that are disrupting their industries with the latest in innovation.

The program puts the latest and greatest solutions developed by startups in the financial, telco and media, health and manufacturing sectors at the fingertips of companies, helping them boost return on investment (ROI) and reducing time-to-market.

"By leveraging the agility built into these cutting-edge technologies, NEORIS is embracing a tech-agnostic approach to partnerships, which allows us to focus on providing the best solutions in the quickest timeframe for our clients while incubating and helping emerging businesses grow faster, " says Marcelo Da Costa, Director of Partnerships at NEORIS.

A few of the current NEORIS Fast Track partners include:

Facephi: Headquartered in Spain , Facephi offers disruptive products in financial biometric like facial and eye recognition solutions.

"NEORIS cultivates partnerships with disruptive startups to offer our global clients the digital solutions they need to boost business results," says Ciro Echesortu, Fast Track Program Leader at NEORIS.

About NEORIS

NEORIS is a leading global consultancy that creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies to boost their connections with customers, employees and stakeholders; ignited by creative teams with deep industry knowledge and technical expertise. Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

