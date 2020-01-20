Digital Storage for Media & Entertainment, World Markets to 2024 - Image Resolution Increases, Stereoscopic VR Video Becomes More Common; Storage Requirements Explode
This updated and expanded report is the fifthteenth annual comprehensive reference document on this topic. The report analyzes requirements and trends in worldwide data storage for entertainment content acquisition, editing, archiving, and digital preservation, as well as digital cinema, broadcast, satellite, cable, network, internet, and OTT as well as VOD distribution.
Capacity and performance trends as well as media projections are made for each of the various market segments. Industry storage capacity and revenue projections include direct attached storage, cloud, real time as well as near-line network storage.
Key Points
- Creation, Distribution & Conversion of video content creates a huge demand driver for storage device and systems manufacturers
- As image resolution increases and as stereoscopic VR video becomes more common, storage requirements explode
- The development of 4K TV and other high-resolution venues in the home and in mobile devices will drive the demand for digital content (especially enabled by high HEVC (H.265) compression and even greater standards for compression to enable 8K and higher resolution and frame rate workflows.
- HDD areal density increases are slower but flash memory growth has increased and the price declined. This, plus the growth in higher resolution and higher frame rate content, is causing more applications to use flash memory
- Activity to create capture and display devices for 8K X 4K content is occurring with planned implementation in common media systems by the next decade
- Active archiving will drive increased use of HDD storage for archiving applications, supplementing tape for long term archives Optical storage developments for higher capacity write-once Blu-ray optical cartridges will create higher capacity discs and this may help slow the reduction in optical disc archiving
- Flash memory dominates cameras and is finding wider use in post production and content distribution systems
- From 2018 to 2024 entertainment and media digital storage TAM (without archiving and preservation) will increase by about 2.2X from $5 B to $10.9 B
- The growth in storage capacities will result in a total media and entertainment storage revenue growth of about 2.1 X between 2018 and 2024 (from $7.5B to $16B)
- Overall annual storage capacity demand for non-archival applications is expected to increase over the period from 2018 to 2024 by 5.8X from 15.5 EB to 90.5 EB
- Between 2018 and 2024 the publisher expects about a 3.7 X increase in the required digital storage capacity used in the entertainment industry and about a 4.2 X increase in storage capacity shipped per year (from 62.4EB to 264EB
- In 2018 content distribution is estimate at 35% of total storage revenue followed by archiving and preservation at 33%, post-production at 26% and content acquisition at 6%.
- In 2024 the projected revenue distribution is 35% content distribution, 32 % archiving and preservation, 28% post production and 6% content acquisition
- By 2024 the publisher expects about 52% of archived content to be in near-line and object storage, up from 43% in 2018
- In 2018 estimate that 72.5% of the total storage media capacity shipped for all the digital entertainment content segments was in HDDs with digital tape at 21.1%, 3.5% optical discs and flash at 2.9%
- By 2024 tape capacity shipment share has been reduced to 14.4%, HDDs shipped capacity is 75.1%, optical disc capacity is down to about 0.7% and flash capacity percentage is at 9.9%
- Media revenue is expected to increase about 1.9X from 2018 to 2024 ($1.9B to $3.6B).
- The single biggest application (by storage capacity) for digital storage in the next several years as well as one of the most challenging is the digital conversion of film, video tape and other analog formats and its long term digital preservation
- Over 174 Exabytes of new digital storage will be used for digital archiving and content conversion and preservation by 2024
- Storage in remote clouds is playing an important role in enabling collaborative workflows, content distribution and in archiving
- Overall cloud storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow about 12X between 2018 and 2024 (8.4 EB to 105 EB)
- Overall object storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow about 5.6 X between 2018 and 2024 (13.1 EB to 73.0 EB)
- Cloud storage revenue will be about $3.7 B by 2024
- By the publisher's estimates, professional media and entertainment storage capacity represents about 5.7% of total shipped storage capacity in 2018. Professional media and entertainment consumes about 17% of all tape capacity shipments, 8% of all hard disk drive shipments and 2% of all flash memory shipments in 2018. The publisher estimates that media and entertainment raised about 11% of total storage revenue in 2018.
- Digital cinema conversion complete in most countries with movement to 4K video wide-spread
- Silver halide film is in serious decline and only used in some special projects.
- AXF and other new standards may help format obsolescence
- Several petabytes of storage can be required for a complete stereoscopic digital movie production at 4K resolution and there is some production work at 8K or higher
- By the next decade total video captured for a high end digital production could be hundreds of PB, approaching 1 Exabyte
- Movement to IP based workflows will reduce total costs for content management, including storage
- Non-linear editing requires high performance storage devices. Over the forecast period lower network storage costs and higher performing low cost storage networks will result in faster growth of network storage than direct attached and local storage
- ATA HDD arrays have become the dominant mode for readily retrievable fixed content storage, but flash memory is growing for this use as costs decline (NVMe using the PCIe bus will be dominate flash interface)
- Magnetic tape will remain as an archival media although use in other applications is in decline, particularly content capture
- Flash memory is the clear majority storage media in professional video cameras with survey results showing about 67% utilization in the 2019 survey
- The continued need to storage for higher performance and high capacity workflows are driving strong storage growth in the projection periods - assuming no great negative economic trends
Key Topics Covered
1. Acknowledgements
2. The Author
3. Executive Summary
- Key Points
4. Introduction
5. Cinema and Video Formats
6. Media and Entertainment Professional Storage Survey
7. Content Creation and Acquisition
- Feature Film Acquisition
- TV Production
- Film Scanning
- Storage Capacity Projections for Digital Content Acquisition
8. Post Production including Editing and Special Effects
- Non-Linear Editing (NLE)
- Editing and the Cloud
- Flash Memory for Editing
- Special Effects and Other Post Production
- Summary Post-Production Digital Storage Capacity Demand
- Storage Capacity and Storage Revenue Projections for NLE, Special Effects and Other Post
- Production Activities
9. Media and Entertainment Content Distribution
- Lower Bandwidth Richer Media Distribution Technology
- Local Broadcast
- Cable Distribution
- Satellite Headend
- TV Networks
- Digital Cinema
10. Hard Disk Drives Used in Digital Cinema
- Professional Media and Entertainment Internet Distribution
- Video on Demand (VOD)
11. Summary of Non-Archive Entertainment and Media Storage
12. Archiving and Digital Preservation
- Hard Disk Drives
- Magnetic Tape
- Optical Discs
- Cloud and Object Archive Storage
- Survey Archive Results
- Digital Conversion of Older Analog Content
- Costs of Digital Conversion
- Costs of Long-Term Storage
- Archiving of Digital Created Content
- Total Archive and Preservation Storage Projections
- Archiving Storage: Off-line, Near-Line, in the Cloud
- Uses of Archived Content - Making an Archive ROI
- Migration of Content to Avoid Format Obsolescence
13. Capacity Requirements by Market Segment
14. Storage Revenue Estimates by Market Segment
15. Storage Media Projections
- Touch Rate Versus Response Time
- Response time definition
- Touch rate definition
- Touch rate vs. response time
- Technology regions
- IO Object size curve
16. Media Projections for Media and Entertainment
17. Conclusions
18. Some Media and Entertainment Market Companies
