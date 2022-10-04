Digital Storytelling Courses Market to grow by USD 185.5 Mn by 2026, Capability to enhance soft skills to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 04, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the digital storytelling courses market, operating in the education services industry. The report estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 185.5 million, at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Digital Storytelling Courses Market Vendors
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Storytelling Courses Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Digital Storytelling Courses Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Ambedkar University Delhi
- Coursera Inc.
- D and AD
- edX LLC.
- Europass Teacher Academy SRL
- FutureLearn Ltd.
- Harvard University
- Nanyang Polytechnic
- National Geographic Society
- Piktochart Sdn. Bhd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
offerings, Buy Sample Report.
Digital Storytelling Courses Market Driver
The potential to improve soft skills is one of the main elements propelling growth in the market for digital storytelling courses. The storytelling program is the updated iteration of the classic storytelling method. The participants' soft skills were improved as a result of the storytelling workshops, which taught them how to articulate their ideas through stories. Participants in the digital storytelling course can learn about and acquire skills that can aid in the development of effective communication. Therefore, the benefit of improving soft skills will spur the uptake of digital storytelling programs.
Digital Storytelling Courses Market Challenge
The market for digital storytelling courses will face significant competition from MOOCs. Open-source solutions pose greater dangers to the current market players in the global market for digital storytelling courses. Users are drawn to these sites by their range of materials and accessibility for free. In contrast to conventional sources, these sources offer numerous advantages and have low subscription costs. There has been a rise in student involvement in MOOCs. Open-source applications are comparable to paid content and service providers in terms of capability.
Digital Storytelling Courses Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 35% of the markets originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the institutional learner's category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- End-user
- Institutional Learner
- Individual Learner
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
Digital Storytelling Courses Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital storytelling courses market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Storytelling Courses Market Size
- Digital Storytelling Courses Market Trends
- Digital Storytelling Courses Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising adoption of smart classrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the Digital Storytelling Courses Market growth during the next few years.
|
Digital Storytelling Courses Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$185.5 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.55
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Canada, US, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Ambedkar University Delhi, Coursera Inc., D and AD, edX LLC., Europass Teacher Academy SRL, FutureLearn Ltd., Harvard University, Nanyang Polytechnic, National Geographic Society, Piktochart Sdn. Bhd., Queensland University of Technology, RMIT University, The University of Melbourne, Udemy Inc., University of Adelaide, University of California, Berkeley, University of the Arts London, University of Westminster, and University of Wollongong
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article