Digital Textile Printing Market Size to grow by USD 1.52 bn | Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Factors such as increasing usage of the roll-to-roll process and growing apparel market globally will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shift from print media to digital media will hamper the market growth.

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Disperse And Sublimation Inks



Reactive Ink



Acid Ink



Pigment Ink

Application

Clothing



Soft Signage



Home Textiles



Textiles



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The digital textile printing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the digital textile printing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Huntsman Corp., Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH, and Co. KG, SPGPrints BV, and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital textile printing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital textile printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital textile printing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital textile printing market vendors

Digital Textile Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries China, Italy, Turkey, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Huntsman Corp., Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH and Co. KG, SPGPrints BV, and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

