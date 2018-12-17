Digital Transaction Management (DTM): Global Markets to 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

This study includes a detailed analysis of key trends and geographic information regarding the DTM market and its various segments.It also provides global market size, compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) and revenue prospects for various segments and sub-segments through 2023.



The DTM market is segmented based on service type: e-signatures, workflow automation, document sharing and archiving, and security and authentication. The scope also includes the market size of e-signature software for both on-premises and cloud-based subscriptions, and it also considers the vendors such as Box, Google Drive and others who provide storage, team collaboration and workflow automation solutions.



The market is also segmented by deployment of DTM devices in various operating environments.Further, it is segmented based on adoption among end-user types including consumers and small, medium and large businesses.



The study is primarily aimed at an analysis of the major application areas of DTMs across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW) and by verticals such as government, BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, and supply chain and logistics.



The report also profiles key DTM vendors with leading market shares and provides a competitive analysis of them.Leading players in the market include DocuSign, Adobe, OneSpan, Citrix Systems, Namirial and EuroNovate.



Estimated values used are based on vendors' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 20 additional tables

- Detailed overview of the technologies associated and global markets for digital transaction management (DTM) solution

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Segmentation of the global DTM market by service types, end users, and deployment of small cells devices in operating environments

- Workflow management of DTM as a business application and outlining of its difference from cloud-based storage and other SaaS solutions

- Key trends and geographic information regarding DTM market across verticals such as government, BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, supply chain and logistics, and many others

- Examination of vendor landscape, key DTM vendors and their competitive analysis

- Company profiles of the major players of the industry, including Assuresign Llc, Box Inc., Comsigntrust, Docusign Inc., Kofax Inc., and Onespan Inc.



