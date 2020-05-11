Digital Transformation Market by Technology, Process Transformation, End-use Industry, Industry Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Market by Technology (IoT, Cloud, Big Data, AI), Process Transformation (Customer, Operation, Product, Workforce), End-use Industry (Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Insurance), Industry Size - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the overall digital transformation market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2025.

According to this report, the digital transformation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2019 to reach $3,294 billion by 2025.



The growth in the global digital transformation market is primarily driven by factors, such as perpetually growing internet users & smart devices, increasing technological advancements, and government initiatives towards digitization. Furthermore, untapped opportunities to increase sales efficiency, enterprises demand streamlining business process, and to take advantage of market dynamics are also contributing to the growth of the global digital transformation market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global digital transformation market with respect to technology (IoT, cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility solutions, AR/VR, robotic process automation, others), end-use industry (retail, government & public sector, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, utilities, manufacturing, insurance, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, banking & financial services, education, others), industry size (small & medium enterprises, large enterprises), process (customer transformation, operational transformation, product transformation, workforce transformation), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



On the basis of technology, Internet of Things (IoT) commanded the largest share of the overall digital transformation market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rapid proliferation of smart devices, increasing adoption of IoT in health & wellness sector, incorporation of industrial IoT devices in manufacturing, and the need from business enterprises from different industry verticals to improve the operational efficiency of business processes. However, AR/VR technology is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.



Based on the process, the operational transformation segment commanded the largest share of the overall digital transformation market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to develop efficient and effective operations to reduce expenses associated with traditional operational processes, need for improved customer services & engagement and to enhance productivity of business operations and processes with incorporation of advanced digital technologies.



Based on industry size, the small & medium enterprises (SME) segment commanded the largest share of the overall digital transformation market in 2019, owing to the emergence of startups and technological developments along with the need to enhance customer experience and improve speed & accuracy of delivery services in SMEs.



On the basis of industry vertical, the education segment of the digital transformation market which compromises academic and research industries is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. Increasing demand for platform independent or cross-platform applications from the education vertical translates into huge growth opportunities for the digital transformation solution vendors.



Geographically, North America region commanded the largest share of the global digital transformation market in 2019. The large share of the North American region is attributed to the presence of developed economies along with a high willingness of business enterprises in this region to adopt advanced technologies in their business operations and processes, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies owing to the existence of major digital transformation solution providers in this region.

Furthermore, government initiatives supporting the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and 5G technology and increasing demand to streamline business processes and facilitate informed business decision-making are further contributing to the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Government Initiatives & Policies Towards Digitization in Developing Nations

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Growing E-Commerce Retail Channel

Increasing Adoption of AI & Robotics in Manufacturing Industries

Restraints

High Cost of Transformation

Lack of Infrastructure

Opportunities

Integration of AR/VR for Enhancing Consumer Experience

Proliferation of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Sector

Untapped Opportunities in Construction Sector

Challenges

Lack of Overall Digital Strategy

Lack of Thought Leadership in Driving Digital Transformation

Trends

Rising Focus on Blockchain

Adoption of 5G Technology

Technological Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data & Analytics



Scope of the Report



Market by Technology

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Mobility Solutions

Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

Robotic Process Automation

Others

Market by End-Use Industry

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Supply Chain & Logistics

Utilities

Manufacturing

Insurance

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Banking & Financial Services

Education

Others

Market by Industry Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market by Process

Customer transformation

Operational Transformation

Product Transformation

Workforce Transformation

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Argentina



Chile



RoLATM

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Profiled



Accenture PLC ( Ireland )

) Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Capgemini ( France )

) Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Dell EMC (U.S.)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Hakuna Matata Solutions

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) (U.K.)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) ScienceSoft Inc.(U.S.)

Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Space-O Technologies ( India ).

). SumatoSoft (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7txh8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

