Digital Transformation Market Size in the Retail Sector to Increase by USD 137.05 billion |Evolving Opportunities with Alibaba Cloud & Alphabet Inc.|Technavio

May 25, 2022, 22:10 ET
NEW YORK , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital transformation market share in the retail sector is expected to increase by USD 137.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.97% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The digital transformation market in the retail sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
To know about the vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report
The competitive scenario provided in the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Digital Transformation Market In The Retail Sector Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Scope
The digital transformation market in the retail sector report covers the following areas:
- Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector Size
- Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector Trends
- Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector Industry Analysis
Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The need to enhance operational efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled personnel might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Technology
- IoT
- Cloud Computing
- Big Data
- AI
- AR/VR
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital transformation market in the retail sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South AmericaThe increasing the need to improve operational efficiency and the rise in the number of partnerships and investments by vendors will facilitate the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth in North America over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample now!
Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital transformation market in the retail sector size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector, vendors
Related Reports:
- The high-performance computing (HPC) market share is expected to increase by USD 27.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%. Download a sample now!
- The RFID market share for industrial applications is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. Download a sample now!
|
Digital Transformation Market In The Retail Sector Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.97%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 137.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.53
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 IoT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: IoT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: IoT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 19: Cloud computing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Big data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Big data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 21: Big data - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 AI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: AI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 23: AI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: AR/VR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 27: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 40: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alibaba Cloud
- Exhibit 48: Alibaba Cloud - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Alibaba Cloud - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Alibaba Cloud - Key offerings
- 10.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 58: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 82: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 83: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 87: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article