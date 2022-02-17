Digital Transformation Market Size Worth $889.8 Billion, Globally by 2028 at 11.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Transformation market accounted for USD 374.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 889.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The report analyzes and forecast digital transformation market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2020 along with forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the digital transformation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital transformation market on a global level.

The study provides a crucial view on the digital transformation by segmenting the market based on solution, deployment, vertical and region. All the solution, deployment and vertical segments of digital transformation market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. In term of the solution, digital transformation market classified into cloud computing, big data, mobility and social media. Based on deployment digital transformation market is bifurcated into System on premises and hosted. Based on application, global digital transformation market is bifurcated into Government & public sector, transportation and logistics, telecom & IT , banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), automotive, retail, manufacturing and others . The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for digital transformation market.

North America has dominated the retail digital transformation market thus far. Factors like growing online payment options and high Internet penetration have had an interesting role in increasing the demand of the digital transformation market within the region for retail digital information. Rising demand from small-sized firms and surging service sector everywhere the Asia Pacific are likely to power the charts of the digital transformation market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 374.8 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 889.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.3% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered NICE Systems Ltd., Axis Communications, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. AB, McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd, Bosch Security Systems, and Morpho S.A. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

The Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented as follows:

Digital Transformation Market By Solution Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)

Cloud computing

Big data

Mobility

Social media

Digital Transformation Market By Deployment Segment Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)

On-premises

Hosted

Digital Transformation Market By Vertical Segment Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Digital Transformation Market By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Biorationals Market

NICE Systems Ltd.

Axis Communications

Honeywell Security Group

Genetec Inc.

EMC Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc. AB

McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd

Bosch Security Systems

Morpho S.A.

