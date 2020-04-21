Digital Transformation on WeChat for the Financial Services Industry: Whitepaper and Webinar

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise WeChat management platform Chatly has just published a whitepaper titled "WeChat for Financial Services: Digital Transformation Catered to the Chinese Consumer". In the 42-page report, Chatly outlines how financial services firms are reimagining the customer experience using a WeChat-centric model in order to meet the needs of digitally-savvy Chinese consumers.

Learn how firms are delivering the entire customer lifecycle within the WeChat ecosystem, from account opening and management to consumer education and customer service. The report features case studies and data drawn from original research on 14 mainland Chinese and global financial services firms.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been felt in every nation and every industry and is forcing companies to rapidly rethink their business models. Although this pandemic is a huge blow to some sectors, it is an opportunity for others such as the financial services industry. When it comes to China, we have seen an uplift in interest from investors wanting to take advantage of market volatility and increased free time to use online educational and trading tools. Firms that have already undergone digital transformation on WeChat have been in a prime position to engage Chinese investors during this time period," said Jeff Fish, Co-CEO of Chatly.

For those who are interested in learning more about the topic, Chatly is hosting a webinar on Thursday, April 23, featuring a guest speaker from a leading financial services firm.

Webinar: WeChat for Financial Services: How to Attract and Convert Your Target Client

Date & Time: April 23, 2020; 9:00 am EDT/9:00 pm GMT+8

As digital transformation alters the competitive landscape of the financial services industry, consumers will continue to expect higher accessibility, faster services, and a more seamless omnichannel experience.

There is no question - financial services firms that want to succeed in the China market must undergo digital transformation on WeChat.

Webinar Agenda:

Session 1: Setting Up Your WeChat Account For Success

Session 2: A Leading Firm's WeChat Digital Transformation Journey

Session 3: Open Q&A

About Chatly:

Chatly is a technology provider that is redefining the way that global companies do business on WeChat. Its enterprise SaaS product is an all-in-one suite for WeChat engagement enabling end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.

The Chatly platform is used by some of the top brands in the luxury, retail, financial services, and hospitality industries including Shiseido, MGM Resorts, Cirque du Soleil, TD Ameritrade, De Beers, Cathay Pacific, Disneyland HK, and many more.

Visit www.chatly.com to learn more.

