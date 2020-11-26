Digital Transformation Openbusinesscouncil Summit Features Ministers of Japan, India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Special Online Masterclasses on Impact of COVID-19 and Challenges of 4IR, Society 5.0, DeFi, AI, Blockchain and FinTech

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The openbusinesscouncil summit is a leading three-day global virtual event that aims to strengthen businesses, startups and governments with digital transformation strategies and how to deal with the economic challenges and technology disruption arising from COVID-19.

openbusinesscouncil

The three-day summit provides access to a unique audience of 100+ leading global speakers from over 30 countries and a direct reach of 10,000 participants and an indirect reach via digital streaming in social media that reaches around 10 million people. The participants include potential partners and clients, leading global thought leaders, entrepreneurs, startup organisations, accelerators, investors, authors and governments.

The summit has a solid focus on businesses and governments' digital transformation strategies and it will provide a road map of solutions, covering opportunities of how to work and collaborate as governments, businesses, cities, citizens and nations move forward with 4IR - Society 5.0. The summit will provide an international business and brand exposure through its media partners.

The curators of the event Dinis Guarda and Hilton Supra, founders of openbusinesscouncil.org and citiesabc.com and leading personalities on 4IR, AI, blockchain and smart cities, say:

"With businesses and startups facing uncertain times, a recession, drop in sales and limited funding, the openbusinesscouncil summit will address today's most pressing challenges with digital transformation solutions and what's next for industries, cities, governments and businesses."

The openbusinesscouncil summit program includes leading speakers, VCs and entrepreneurs in Digital Transformation, AI, Blockchain, COVID-19 Impact, Smart Cities, Automation, Fintech, Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity, Corporate Innovation, and more.

The program offers keynote and panels with speakers, ministers and representatives of European Union, Malaysia, Pakistan, Mauritius, Portugal, Scotland and UK; World Smart City Forum with global influencers and academics such as Debra Ruh, Yu Xiong, Antonio Santos and Efi Pylarinou; and representatives from InvestHK, MDEC, UNESCO, Tencent, Siemens, SOSV, Hyundai and Deloitte, as well as many of the biggest VCs, Fintechs and fastest-growing startups.

The openbusinesscouncil is a leading global digital business directory, certification and marketplace, created by ztudium group's team of leading business experts and global thought leaders with decades of experience, working with governments, investment companies, business networks, tech ecosystems and universities. The openbusinesscouncil offers a digital business directory submission and blockchain AI certificate for businesses and professionals.

