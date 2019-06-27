Digital Transformation Requires Businesses to Adopt AI Powered Automated Visual Testing

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools , a provider of AI Powered end-to-end Visual Testing and Monitoring, today announced new research and recognition that underscores the need for continuous quality in the age of digital transformation.

According to the 2019 State of Automated Visual Testing Report , today's typical "Digitally Transformed" company now boasts 28 unique web and mobile applications, each with 98 pages or screens per app, viewable in five different screen sizes, and read in six different human languages. This amounts to about 90,000 page and screen variations accessible every day by customers where visual bugs are common and cost the typical R&D team between $1.75M and $6.9M annually to fix.

Applitools was included in the May 2019 Gartner report Innovation Insight for AI-Augmented Development. According to the Gartner report, "today's statistical techniques are inadequate for optimizing testing, especially when changes to applications are frequent and where large software assets already exist that use a wide variety of microservices. Development and quality assurance (QA) in organizations cannot keep pace with the rate of innovation needed, due to: a heavy reliance on manual testing, skills gaps, insufficient resources, and an inability to scale technologies and processes. AI and ML are particularly suited to support the complex test automation required for back-end services within a mesh app and service architecture."*

"Apps, websites and smart devices have proliferated to the point where any attempt by humans to manage visual quality with the necessary testing coverage is impossible," said Gil Sever, CEO of Applitools. "The number of screens and pages are only expected to increase as well as the expectations of faster release cycles. If the desired outcome for businesses is to achieve a high level of continuous quality, the need for AI-augmented development and testing technology, as well as training for new skillsets, will address those challenges head-on."

Applitools Unites World-Class Instructors for Test Automation University

In an effort to help close the talent gap in automation engineering, Applitools founded Test Automation University ( http://bit.ly/2J7Tu70 ). Led by Senior Developer Advocate Angie Jones and featuring 18 world-class instructors, 'Test Automation U' is a free community-driven collection of educational training resources to help improve test automation skillsets globally. This community of technical professionals - including testers, engineers and developers - have joined together to build, identify, aggregate and amplify best practices in test automation strategies and techniques. Take any of the 17 available courses online today, including the three introductory courses on how to get started with your test automation efforts:

Applitools, Visual AI Recognized in 2019 SDTimes 100

The 2019 SD Times 100 recognizes companies that are the leaders, innovators and influencers in the software development market. Applitools was recently named as a 'Best in Show' in software development by the SDTimes editors for the 'Testing 2019' category ( http://bit.ly/2JagIcy ).

Applitools is the creator of Visual AI , which mimics the human eye and brain to avoid reporting undetectable visual bugs and minimizes the false positives that make traditional visual testing tools unusable. Applitools Eyes can instantly validate entire application pages and detect layout issues on even the most complex and dynamic pages.

Applitools also recently announced an Ultrafast Visual Grid that delivers the world's fastest cross-device cross-browser rendering platform, using state of the art Container Technology. This helps boost the ease-of-use of the Applitools Testing and Monitoring platform for developers, test automation engineers, manual QA, marketing, and Digital Transformation teams at any size company.

About Applitools

Applitools provides a state-of-the-art AI-powered end-to-end visual testing and monitoring platform for Developers, Test Automation, Manual QA, DevOps, and Digital Transformation teams. Our Visual AI technology transforms how organizations approach quality by ensuring web and mobile applications appear and operate exactly as designed across any device, browser, OS, or native application. Applitools is fast, quick to integrate with any DevOps environment, easy to use by anyone on the team, and scalable to any size organization looking to increase speed and quality with every release - an outcome necessary to compete in today's challenging business environment.

Hundreds of companies from a range of verticals, including Fortune 100 firms in software, banking, insurance, retail, and pharmaceuticals, use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to their customers. Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com .

