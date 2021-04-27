Digital Transformation Solutions Provider NetImpact Named ServiceNow Elite Partner

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) announced today that it has been named a ServiceNow Elite Partner, a top tier certification status. NetImpact met ServiceNow's remarkably rigorous set of Elite Partner certification requirements demonstrating depth of ServiceNow certified experts, diversity of implementation expertise, history of several large successful enterprise scale implementations, and exceptional customer satisfaction scores. Harnessing the power of the Now Platform, NetImpact provides solutions maximizing the scalable and extensible platform for IT workflows, employee workflows, mission workflows, and low-code/no-code applications securely.

Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, NetImpact's new CEO, sees the achievement of ServiceNow Elite Partner status as an exciting growth opportunity for the company and an important step to deliver significant benefits to its customers. "This is a testament to our exceptionally talented team's focus and technical depth to achieve this very hard-to-get designation." Celebrating his two month anniversary with the company, Puvvada remarks, "Our Elite partner milestone is one of NetImpact's early steps in our exciting journey to be a market leader in digital transformation solutions."

NetImpact Chief Innovation Officer, Chad Sheridan, indicated that more major announcements are in the works. "NetImpact recognized the Now Platform's potential from the beginning and has been harnessing the power of the Now platform to build more digitally dexterous organizations. Our end-to-end integrated solution approach enables our customers to maximize return on their investments with increased agility, security, resiliency, and scalability across their enterprise."

NetImpact's recognition as a ServiceNow Elite Partner recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate NetImpact's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

Founded in 2009, NetImpact Strategies Inc. (NetImpact) has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver solutions that empower them to not only meet their missions but also realize their strategic vision and achieve impactful and lasting value through our Strategic Consulting, Process Automation, Cloud, DevSecOps, Data and Analytics, and Cyber Security services.

