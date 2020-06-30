Digital Trends in the Worldwide Manufacturing Industry 2019-2020: Enterprise Mobility Management, Digital Commerce, UCC, Infrastructure & Data Centers, and More

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Trends in the Manufacturing Industry, Global, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision making behavior toward information technology (IT) around the globe in the Manufacturing industry, specifically: Enterprise Mobility Management, Digital Commerce, Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Infrastructure and Data Centers, Cloud Communications, Analytics, Digital Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Management, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain (DLT), and Enterprise Information Management.



The report aims to:

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Key Benefits of this Study

Identify key business objectives in this industry and industry challenges

Discover IT investment opportunities to address these objectives and challenges; find technologies that have been proven to reduce costs and generate revenue Benchmark with competition and other industry leaders

Learn new ways to improve customer experience

Determine successful strategies to develop and retain a best-in-class workforce

Facilitate your digital transformation journey

Manufacturing has been one of the most negatively impacted industries by the COVID-19 virus.

The challenges that this industry was already facing have been amplified and new ones have emerged, making investments in digital solutions crucial to surviving the next year. Safety standards now include social distancing, making production even more costly, especially for high-touch assembly lines. Travel has been limited for product managers, making quality control, and speed of production difficult.

A major challenge in this industry has been building trust among all parties in the supply chain. Existing approaches cannot keep up with increasing customer demand due to the shift to on-line purchasing, which requires delivery to the door. In addition, production is often being shifted to make essential goods.



Improving customer experience was a top priority pre COVID-19 as the need to meet customers' demand for faster product delivery and quicker/better customer service became vital to gain a competitive edge. With more urgent matters taking precedence at the current time, this will be a lower priority. However, early adopters of transformative technologies are already gaining a competitive advantage; so this goal still needs to be top of mind.



With the right technologies in place, many of these obstacles can be tackled. This study covers the benefits of transformative IT/telecom technologies.



Respondents ranked improving customer experience (CX) and satisfaction (42%), improving operational efficiencies (41%) and launching of new products and services (40%) as the top three business objectives for 2020. IT/Telecom investments in CX is a top priority as well, although this may slip in ranking in the near term due to other COVID-19 essential needs.

Among transformative technologies, IoT is used by 68% of the respondents followed by AI (63%), and blockchain (51%). About 9% of respondents are not using any of these solutions.

Improving the quality of products and services is the top reason for investments in IoT and AI. The cost of integration of these technologies is the main obstacle.

Blockchain is expected to improve operational efficiencies, both internally and externally. The complexity of developing this solution is the top barrier.

Investments in digital solutions will be accelerated so that manufacturing companies can survive the massive losses resulting from COVID-19 and to better manage future disruptions.

Moving applications and databases to the cloud will be a key strategy over the next two years. Standards and policies in manufacturing operations can be synchronized in plants located in different countries. This will enable manufacturers to be more flexible and agile and take advantage of continuously updated and secure networks. This also allows companies to track data remotely and share information across the organization as well as with customers, distributors, and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Customer Research Objectives, Global, 2019

Research Methodology, Global, 2019

Benefits of this Analysis, Global, 2019

Survey Methodology, Global, 2019

Respondent IT Decision Maker Profile, Global, 2019

2. State of the Industry - Covid-19 Impact on the Manufacturing Industry

Covid-19 Impact on Manufacturing, Global, 2020

3. Executive Summary of Survey Results

Executive Summary, Global, 2020

4. Business Objectives and IT/Telecom Challenges and Drivers

Business Objectives, Global, 2019 to 2020

Business Objectives by Region, Global, 2019 to 2020

Business Objectives by CEO vs. CTO/CIO, Global, 2019 to 2020

Top IT Challenges, Global, 2019 to 2021

Top IT Challenges by Business Size, Global, 2019 to 2021

Top IT Challenges by Region, Global, 2019 to 2021

Top IT Challenges by CEO vs. CIO/CTO, Global, 2019 to 2021

Top IT Drivers, Global, 2019 to 2021

5. Digital Transformation Implementation Strategies

Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Top Business Processes to be Impacted by Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Measuring Digital Transformation Success, Global, 2019

6. IT/Telecom Investment Trends

IT/Telecom Solutions Used Today, Global, 2019

IT/Telecom Solutions Investment Plan, Global, 2019

Primary Purchasing Channels of IT/Telecom Products/Services, Global, 2019

Factors Responsible for IT/Telecom Purchase Decisions, Global, 2019

Top Solutions at Risk of Being Replaced, Global 2019

Top Reasons for Installed IT Products to be Replaced, Global 2019

Top Security Concerns Regarding IT, Global, 2019

7. Investment Plans and Concerns Around Transformative Technologies

Key Technology Investments, Global 2018 to 2021

Digital Transformation in Use Today, Global, 2019

Digital Transformation Investment Plans Among Users, Global, 2019 to 2022

Digital Transformation Deployment Channel, Global, 2019

Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Competitive Advantage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Top Reasons for IoT Investment, Global, 2019

Top Concerns Regarding IoT, Global, 2019

Top Reasons for Investment in AI, Global, 2019

Top Concerns Regarding AI, Global, 2019

Top Reasons for Investment in Blockchain, Global, 2019

Top Concerns Regarding Blockchain, Global, 2019

8. Digital Transformation - IT/Telecom Investments

Annual Revenues, Global, 2019

Company's Revenue Growth, Global, 2018 to 2019

IT/Telecom Budget, Global, 2019

IT/Telecom Budget Trends, Global, 2020

Company's Global IT Budget Allocation, Global, 2019

9. Digital Trends - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Post COVID-19, Global, 2020

10. The Last Word

The Last Word - Three Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvzk9v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

