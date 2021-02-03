Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020. All operating results and historical comparisons discussed below, except as otherwise specifically noted, refer only to the continuing operations of the Company.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal third quarter of 2021 revenue totaled $88.6 million , representing an increase of 146% as compared to total revenue reported in the fiscal third quarter of 2020. Application Media revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $56.9 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2021. Content Media revenue, which primarily included revenue related to the February 2020 acquisition of Mobile Posse, Inc. ("Mobile Posse"), totaled $31.7 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

was 43% for the fiscal third quarter of 2021, as compared to 40% in the fiscal third quarter of 2020. The Company's Application Media software was installed on approximately 65 million devices during the fiscal third quarter, and has now been installed on more than 570 million devices to date.

"Our strong third quarter results represented an acceleration of the breakout momentum achieved in the first half of the fiscal year," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We once again set all-time quarterly records for revenue, profitability and free cash flow. Total revenue grew 146% year-over-year, as we saw strong demand for both our Application Media and Content Media service offerings. The amount of time and money spent by consumers within applications continues to rise, as consumers increasingly grow accustomed to consuming more content and spending greater share of their wallets using the applications on their mobile devices. Businesses everywhere have reacted accordingly by placing increased emphasis on the functionality and monetization potential of their application-based storefronts. These powerful secular tailwinds have been driving, and we believe will continue to drive, significantly greater demand for our unique platform offerings."

"I was once again exceptionally pleased with the bottom-line profitability showcased by our platform business model during the quarter. Higher gross margins and expanding operating leverage enabled us to turn our 146% annual revenue growth into more than 300% annual growth in Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, 278% growth in Non-GAAP EPS, and more than 200% growth in Non-GAAP free cash flow, as we continue to benefit from network effects and economies of scale."

Mr. Stone concluded, "We believe that we are still in the early stages of our growth story at Digital Turbine, as we continue to employ our core diversification strategy in an effort to more fully leverage our global distribution footprint with both existing and newly-developed products and services. Partners and advertisers across the platform are deriving clear monetary and strategic value from a wide range of our services that work cohesively to provide end consumers with highly-relevant information, entertainment and e-commerce options at their fingertips. We remain particularly excited about the potential to expand the reach of our Content Media services, and we are likewise optimistic about the potential growth in some of our other high-growth initiatives, such as Single-Tap. We look forward to providing updates on our progress related to these and other growth initiatives in the quarters to come."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $88.6 million, representing an increase of 146% year-over-year. Application Media revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $56.9 million in the quarter, while Content Media revenue, which was primarily related to the February 2020 acquisition of Mobile Posse, totaled $31.7 million.

GAAP gross margin was 43% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to a 39% GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin4 was 43% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to 40% for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, inclusive of a $4.7 million adjustment to the contingent earn-out provision, was $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share, as compared to GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 of $3.3 million, or $0.04 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $20.0 million, or $0.21 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $22.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

New Credit Facility Agreement

On February 3, 2021, the Company entered into a new credit facility agreement with Bank of America, N.A., which provides for a revolving line of credit of $100 million, with an accordion feature enabling upsizing to $200 million, to be used for acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes. The revolving line of credit matures in 2024 and replaced the Company's prior term loan and credit facility.

"We are pleased to partner with Bank of America, N.A. on this new credit facility which offers greater financial flexibility and more attractive terms than our previous facility. We believe the new, larger facility will help support our current and future growth initiatives, enabling us to execute on our broader growth strategy," said Barrett Garrison, CFO.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 3, 2021, the Company currently expects the following for its full-year fiscal 2021 period:

Revenue of between $298 million and $300 million

and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $71 million and $72 million

and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.67 , based on approximately 98 million diluted shares outstanding

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income from continuing operations because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, any adjustment to the contingent earn-out provision, which will continue to be adjusted to fair value through the end of the earn-out period, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal third quarter financial results and provide additional operational updates on the business. To participate, interested parties should dial 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. A webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.digitalturbine.com/events.

For those who are not able to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 10, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 10151854.

The conference call will discuss guidance and other material information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, adjustments in the earn-out liability associated with the Mobile Posse acquisition, changes in the fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: net interest income/(expense), adjustments in the earn-out liability associated with the Mobile Posse acquisition, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, the change in fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering, other expense and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows), excluding acquisition-related contingency payments, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin are defined as GAAP gross profit and gross margin adjusted to exclude the effect of depreciation of software. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin should not be construed as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, and non-GAAP free cash flow are used by management as internal measures of profitability, performance and liquidity. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

a decline in general economic conditions nationally and internationally

decreased market demand for our products and services

market acceptance and brand awareness of our products

risks associated with indebtedness

the ability to comply with financial covenants in outstanding indebtedness

the ability to protect our intellectual property rights

risks associated with adoption of our platform among existing customers (including the impact of possible delays with major carrier and OEM partners in the roll out for mobile phones deploying our platform)

actual mobile device sales and sell-through where our platform is deployed is out of our control

risks associated with our ability to manage the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic

the impact of COVID-19 on our partners, digital advertising spend and consumer purchase behavior

the impact of COVID-19 on our results of operations

risks associated with new privacy laws, such as the European Union's GDPR and similar laws which may require changes to our development and user interface for certain functionality of our mobile platform

risks associated with the timing of our platform software pushes to the embedded bases of carrier and OEM partners

risks associated with end user take rates of carrier and OEM software pushes which include our platform

new customer adoption and time to revenue with new carrier and OEM partners is subject to delays and factors out of our control

risks associated with fluctuations in the number of our platform slots across US carrier partners

required customization and technical integration which may slow down time to revenue notwithstanding the existence of a distribution agreement

risks associated with delays in major mobile phone launches, or the failure of such launches to achieve the scale

customer adoption that either we or the market may expect

the difficulty of extrapolating monthly demand to quarterly demand

the challenges, given the Company's comparatively small size, to expand the combined Company's global reach, accelerate growth and create a scalable, low-capex business model that drives EBITDA (as well as adjusted EBITDA)

ability as a smaller company to manage international operations

varying and often unpredictable levels of orders; the challenges inherent in technology development necessary to maintain the Company's competitive advantage such as adherence to release schedules and the costs and time required for finalization and gaining market acceptance of new products

changes in economic conditions and market demand

rapid and complex changes occurring in the mobile marketplace

pricing and other activities by competitors

technology management risk as the Company needs to adapt to complex specifications of different carriers and the management of a complex technology platform given the Company's relatively limited resources

risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of Mobile Posse, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the satisfaction of related earn-out provisions

other risks including those described from time to time in Digital Turbine's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





3 Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues

$ 88,592



$ 36,016

Cost of revenues







License fees and revenue share

50,144



21,576

Other direct costs of revenues

749



400

Total cost of revenues

50,893



21,976

Gross profit

37,699



14,040

Operating expenses







Product development

5,202



2,783

Sales and marketing

5,219



2,815

General and administrative

6,761



4,310

Total operating expenses

17,182



9,908

Income from operations

20,517



4,132

Interest and other income / (expense), net







Interest income / (expense), net

(266)



59

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



(870)

Change in estimated contingent consideration

(4,662)



—

Other income / (expense)

(13)



(19)

Total interest and other income / (expense), net

(4,941)



(830)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

15,576



3,302

Income tax provision

1,061



41

Income from continuing operations, net of taxes

14,515



3,261

Loss from discontinued operations

—



65

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

—



65

Net income

$ 14,515



$ 3,326

Other comprehensive loss







Foreign currency translation adjustment

(132)



(44)

Comprehensive income / (loss)

$ 14,383



$ 3,282

Basic net loss per common share







Continuing operations

$ 0.16



$ 0.04

Discontinued operations

—



—

Net loss

$ 0.16



$ 0.04

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

89,003



85,876

Diluted net loss per common share







Continuing operations

$ 0.15



$ 0.04

Discontinued operations

—



—

Net loss

$ 0.15



$ 0.04

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

96,976



92,472



Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 43,659



$ 21,534

Restricted cash

—



125

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,913 and $4,059, respectively

59,027



33,135

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,955



3,653

Total current assets

104,641



58,447

Property and equipment, net

11,670



8,183

Right-of-use assets

3,807



4,237

Intangible assets, net

41,871



43,882

Goodwill

70,452



69,262

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 232,441



$ 184,011

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Short-term debt, net of issuance costs of $62 and $62, respectively

$ 1,938



$ 1,188

Accounts payable

34,142



$ 31,579

Accrued license fees and revenue share

36,188



19,423

Accrued compensation

8,340



4,311

Accrued earn-out

10,000



23,735

Other current liabilities

7,849



2,573

Total current liabilities

98,457



82,809

Long-term debt, net of issuance costs of $198 and $245, respectively

17,052



18,505

Other non-current liabilities

4,758



5,243

Total liabilities

120,267



106,557

Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1,000)

100



100

Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 90,143,539 issued and 89,409,083 outstanding at December 31, 2020; 88,041,240 issued and 87,306,784 outstanding at March 31, 2020

10



10

Additional paid-in capital

370,435



360,224

Treasury stock (754,599 shares at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020)

(71)



(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(910)



(591)

Accumulated deficit

(257,390)



(282,218)

Total stockholders' equity

112,174



77,454

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 232,441



$ 184,011



Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)





3 Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income from continuing operations, net of taxes

14,515



3,261

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,821



540

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

—



(4)

Change in provision for doubtful accounts

257



48

Non-cash interest expense

19



—

Stock-based compensation

(123)



744

Stock-based compensation for services rendered

283



173

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



870

Change in estimated contingent consideration

4,662



—

Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amount capitalized at acquisition

(5,419)



—

(Increase) / decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable

(13,011)



(1,439)

Deferred tax assets

—



7

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

61



(743)

Right-of-use assets

186



104

Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

(2,213)



(1,493)

Accrued license fees and revenue share

13,988



4,634

Accrued compensation

2,804



889

Other current liabilities

1,268



904

Other non-current liabilities

(152)



(105)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

18,946



8,390

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations

—



47

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,946



8,437











Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(2,366)



(1,374)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,366)



(1,374)











Cash flows from financing activities







Payment of contingent consideration

(7,655)



—

Options and warrants exercised

2,399



1,541

Repayment of debt obligations

(500)



—

Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities

(5,756)



1,541











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(132)



(44)











Net change in cash

10,692



8,560











Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

32,967



25,319











Cash and restricted cash, end of period

43,659



33,879



GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (in thousands)











3 Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Continuing operations







Revenue

$ 88,592



$ 36,016

Gross profit

37,699



14,040

Gross margin percentage

43 %

39 % Add-back items:







Depreciation of software

748



400

Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations

$ 38,447



$ 14,440

Non-GAAP gross margin percentage from continuing operations

43 %

40 %



















GAAP NET INCOME / (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands)











3 Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Continuing operations







Net income / (loss) from continuing operations

14,515



3,261

Add-back items:







Stock and stock option compensation

160



917

Amortization of intangibles

670



—

Adjustment for estimated earn-out liability

4,662



—

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



870

Transaction expenses

12



—

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 20,019



$ 5,048

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.21



$ 0.05

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

96,980



92,472





GAAP NET INCOME / (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands)











3 Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Continuing operations







Net income / (loss) from continuing operations

14,515



3,261

Add-back items:







Stock and stock option compensation

160



917

Amortization of intangibles

670



—

Depreciation expense

1,151



540

Interest (income) / expense, net

266



(59)

Change in estimated contingent consideration

4,662



—

Other (income) / expense, net

13



19

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



870

Income tax provision

1,061



41

Transaction expenses

12



—

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 22,510



$ 5,589





















GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP FREE

CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in thousands)











3 Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

18,946



8,390

Capital expenditures

(2,366)



(1,374)

Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amount capitalized at acquisition

$ 5,419



$ —

Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by continuing operations

$ 21,999



$ 7,016



SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.