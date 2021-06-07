Digital Turbine to Participate in the 2021 Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference on June 9th, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalTurbine

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine?trk=tyah&trkInfo=tas:digital+tur

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.digitalturbine.com

