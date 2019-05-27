Digital Twin: Application Landscape and Opportunity Assessment
Digital twin is a virtual replica of an actual product, facility, asset, equipment, or plant, which are either hosted on premises or in the cloud.Companies are using digital twins to better understand the real world scenarios remotely, aiming to provide
real-time assistance instead of reactive-based assistance.
Digital twin technology is mostly used to train the employees, improve on-going operations, optimize supply chains, test new procedures and product in the virtual world before introducing them in the real world.
Companies such as GE Digital, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Ansys, Dassault Systems, Siemens, and PTC among many other companies are focusing on developing end-to-end digital twin solutions that brings out valuable insights from Big Data.
In brief, this research service covers the following points:
Digital Twin – An Overview
Digital Twin Architecture and Key Constituent Elements
Implementation Case Study Examples
Stakeholder Ecosystem
Future Trends and Recommendations
