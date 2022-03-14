Digital Twin Market: 35.21% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (manufacturing, energy and utilities, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others), Deployment (on-premise and cloud), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Digital Twin Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. among others

10+ – Including General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (manufacturing, energy and utilities, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others) and Deployment (on-premise and cloud)

End-user (manufacturing, energy and utilities, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others) and Deployment (on-premise and cloud) Geographies: North America (US), Europe (UK, Germany , and France ), APAC ( China and Japan ), MEA, and South America

Vendor Insights-

The digital twin market is fragmented and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

General Electric Co.- The company offers innovating digital twin technology which is used to optimize the performance of industrial businesses.

The company offers innovating digital twin technology which is used to optimize the performance of industrial businesses. Honeywell International Inc.- The company offers Digital twin technology which turns plant data into actionable information for better decision-making.

The company offers Digital twin technology which turns plant data into actionable information for better decision-making. International Business Machines Corp.- The company offers products like IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management, IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management and IBM Digital Twin Exchange with digital twin technology.

Regional Market Outlook

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for digital twins in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The increasing demand for digital twins in the automobile and aerospace industries will facilitate the digital twin market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Digital Twin Market Driver:

Emergence of Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT:

Industry 4.0 initiatives are set to introduce innovative production methodologies using advanced technologies, such as cloud, IoT, analytics, digital twin, digital scanning, AI, and cybersecurity. Digital twin technology is at the center of the Industry 4.0 initiatives development that embraces automation, real-time data exchange, and smart manufacturing processes. Industries have been actively using digital twins for their asset and product lifecycle management. The technology allows companies to create a virtual replica of their products and processes and empowers them to take the necessary decisions in advance.

Digital Twin Market Trend:

Adoption of digital twin in the healthcare sector:

Over the last few years, the digital twin is gaining significant traction in the healthcare industry. With the help of digital twins, the hospital management can take decisions in advance and optimize patient care, cost, and performance of the facility. The digital twin can also make the replica of a hospital and enable the management to create a safe and secure environment for employees and patients. Digital twin also helps in identifying the treatment for critical diseases by simulating digital replicas of organs. Vendors and healthcare service providers are working closely to determine more applications of digital twin in healthcare. During the forecast period, the adoption of digital twin in the healthcare sector is likely to increase due to its immense benefits. Moreover, the trend of vendors partnering with healthcare providers, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies will increase the implementation of digital twins in the healthcare sector.

