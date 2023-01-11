Digital Vault Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 1829.50 Million with Growing CAGR of 13.28 by 2030, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Opportunity Analysis

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Digital Vault Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The reliable Digital Vault marketing report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Digital Vault report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital vault market was valued at USD 674.69 million in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1829.50 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Overview:

A digital vault is an online security vault which is commonly used to keep precious products such as family heirlooms and jewellery within a safe. Digital vault is online secure and safe for our digital assets because it keeps important data and information in the digital realm secure. A few of the products may include within a digital vault are banking information, any digital files such as online login information, videos and photos, and more.

According to a recent analysis, it has been reported from 2019 to 2024 the digital vault industry will grow around 12% which is a highly significant growth. It is very common among numerous people to stored personal documentation online. Nowadays, it is even possible to complete all transactions online, so digital vaults provide an extra level of safety and security to keep our sensitive information and data safe due to which its demand has increased in the global market.

Opportunities for Players:

Surging government initiatives for data protection

The surging government initiatives for data protection offer numerous growth opportunities for the market growth within the market. For instance, the European Union implemented General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 which stated the responsibilities and strategies of the institutions doing business with the European people to keep consumer data safe. This initiative by the government will boost the demand of the digital vault.

Recent Development

In June 2021 : CyberArk announced the expansion of its CyberArk Identity Security Platform. These advancements help to secure high-risk access and broaden protection across hybrid and cloud environments. This cloud-offered service from CyberArk is used to protect human and machine identities.

Some of the major players operating in the Digital Vault market are:

Microsoft (U.S.)

Orcale (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (U.S.)

Hitachi Vantara LLC (U.S.)

Micro Focus (U.K.)

Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson Controls ( Ireland )

) Multicert ( Portugal )

) HashiCorp (U.S.)

DSwiss AG ( Switzerland )

) Safe4 Security Group AS ( Norway )

) Logic Choice Technologies (U.S.)

Skyflow, Inc (U.S.)

ENC Security ( Netherlands )

) Infotel ( India )

Market Dynamics: Digital Vault Market

Rising demand of digital vault for safety and security purpose

One of the major advantage of a digital vault is that it is very secure. Services offer by digital vaults each have their own specific procedures and processes for ensuring the security of private information, but they generally use different forms of authentication and encryption to maintain safety. By providing high level of data safety and security, digital vaults can be a feasible solution for protecting personal information online.

Growing usage of digital vault in BFSI sector

The BFSI sector is expected to register a major market share due to increasing data theft and cyber-attacks. As per the estimates, more than 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents were reported in 2020 which were pertaining to digital banking. The development can also be attributed to increasing focus on the effective organization of highly sensitive financial data and the quick incursion of automation in banking operations. The speedy digitalization of banking services coupled with the increasing number of challenges regarding security requirements and severe regulatory will positively enhance the market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Digital Vault Market

By Type

On-Premise

Cloud Based

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Banking

Financial Services, and Insurance ( BFSI )

) Defence

IT and Telecom

Government

Real Estate

Regional Analysis/Insights: Digital Vault Market

The countries covered in the digital vault market report are report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital vault market in revenue growth owing to the prevalence of a strong IT infrastructure. Moreover, continuously investing in the research and development of IT security solutions in the developed economies in this region will further create more market opportunities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This is mainly due to augmented investment in the encrypted security solution. Further, small and medium-sized enterprises realize the value of protecting the information and data from a range of cyber threats. in this region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Digital Vault Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Digital Vault Market, By Type

8. Global Digital Vault Market, By Component

9. Global Digital Vault Market, By Organization Size

10. Global Digital Vault Market, By Industry

11. Global Digital Vault Market, By Region

12. Global Digital Vault Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

16. Related Reports

