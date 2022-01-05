Digital Video Content Market to Record 13.70% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will be a significant factor fueling digital video content market growth during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices has encouraged market vendors in SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD formats, such as Netflix, Amazon.com, and AT&T, to offer mobile apps for streaming. Rising per capita income, increasing internet penetration, availability of low-cost smartphones, and investments in communication network infrastructure are some of the factors responsible for increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. Consumers prefer the use of video streaming mobile apps over websites because of their better connectivity and easier payment process. The personal information of users recorded by mobile apps can be utilized by vendors to retain customers through target advertising.

Digital Video Content Market: Deployment Segment

The digital video content market share growth by the Pay-TV segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for IPTV, which is a type of content delivery method where the Internet is used to deliver TV programs that are either live or on-demand, is driving the digital video content market share growth by the Pay-TV segment. IPTV has numerous advantages such as its implementation is easy as it can be connected to the existing Internet connection without the need for any cable or connection.

Digital Video Content Market: Geography Landscape

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for digital video content in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing OTT market will facilitate the digital video content market growth in North America over the forecast period.

