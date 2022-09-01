Digital Video Recorder Market Size to Grow by USD 6.76 billion With 35% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Digital Video Recorder Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the digital video recorder market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.76 billion, as per the latest market research report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.31%. Technavio categorizes the digital video recorder as a part of the global consumer electronics market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the digital video recorder market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global digital video recorder industry growth is the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. In addition, the advent of smart AI-based video surveillance is one of the key digital video recorder market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global digital video recorder industry's growth is the slow internet speed leads to disruptions in video surveillance and the high cost of transmitting videos.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The digital video recorder market report is segmented by Deployment (In-home DVR and Cloud DVR) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities : 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital video recorders in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The need to prevent terrorism and rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as the US will fuel the digital video recorder market growth in North America over the forecast period.

: 35% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital video recorders in . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The need to prevent terrorism and rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as the US will fuel the digital video recorder market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The digital video recorder market share growth in the in-home DVRs segment will be significant during the forecast period. In-home DVRs use local hard drives to store video files in digital formats. Using new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and facial recognition in CCTV cameras will also boost the demand for in-home DVRs. This will enhance the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The digital video recorder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. This statistical study of the digital video recorder market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The digital video recorder market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ALE International : The company offers digital video recorders which provide first hop redundancy such as Hot Standby Router Protocol and Gateway Load Balancing Protocol.

AT and T Inc. : The company offers digital video recorders which feature automated headcount, activity visualizer and dwell time, object detection, and gain actionable insights.

Canon Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc. : The company offers digital video recorders such as 6000P, 6400E, 6500PD, 3050, 7030E, and 7530PD.

Comcast Corp. : The company offers digital video recorders such as X1 DVR which provides the ability to pause and rewind live TV and recordings.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. : The company offers digital video recorders such as DCX3510, PS5310, and VIP5662.

Dell Technologies Inc.



DISH Network Corp.



EchoStar Corp.



Honeywell International Inc.



Johnson Controls International Plc



Panasonic Holdings Corp.



Renesas Electronics Corp.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Sony Group Corp.



Technicolor SA



Teledyne Technologies Inc.



Xperi Holding Corp.



Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.



Zoom Corp.

Digital Video Recorder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALE International, AT and T Inc., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Technicolor SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xperi Holding Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zoom Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

