Digital Water Solutions and Services Market: Top 20 Companies Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Global Water Industry

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Water Solutions and Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Water utilities across the globe are under pressure to improve the resilience of their infrastructure to water stress, drought, and flooding-related events that are occurring due to climate change. Policy makers are implementing new strategies to ensure long-term sustainability through extensive replacement and rehabilitation plans to modernise the water infrastructure and also short-to-medium term measures to ensure the continuity of essential water and wastewater services by focusing on efficiency improvement of the existing infrastructure.



Digital transformation has become the core solution for short-, medium-, and long-term sustainability goals. Digital solutions have the capability to jump-start efficiency improvement and help optimise the entire infrastructure.



In the last 5 years, there has been a significant growth in the adoption of smart IoT based sensors, pumps, valves, and smart water meters across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has given a fresh impetus to the growth and adoption of software and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based data analytics solutions that primarily help in holistically improving the workforce's efficiency, especially in operation and maintenance of the treatment and pipe network infrastructure.



Other factors for growth in the adoption of advanced AI- and ML-based data analytics solutions are the ageing workforce and ageing infrastructure, for which the pace of new investment is slow and, in some cases, severely lacking. Digital solutions play a key role in acting as a reliable substitute for the dwindling workforce and also improve or provide actionable insights to help prioritise the replacement or rehabilitation of ageing infrastructure. Digital Twin (DT) solutions for water and wastewater treatment and pipe network infrastructure are major disruptors that have heralded a significant leap in the digital transformation of water utilities.



DT solutions is currently being explored for the optimisation of treatment facilities. Operators can be prepared for disruptive events and ensure that the performance criteria are met. With respect to pipe networks, DT solutions are used to monitor performance, optimise asset use, and predict disruptive events well in advance for operators to have data-backed decisions for action. In addition, DT solutions are used in greenfield projects to model and simulate various scenarios at the planning, design, and engineering stage. They are also used to simulate various conditions that can be used to train operators.

The study has identified 30 different applications of various digital solutions in the water industry. The study also provides an overview of the market size of digital solutions in 2021, and the growth of the market is forecasted till 2026. In addition, the study presents key growth opportunities and best practices in digital solutions.

Key Issues Addressed

Which are the top 20 companies accelerating digital transformation in the global water industry?

What is growth forecast of digital solutions from 2022-2026?

What are some of the industry best practices and use cases launched and implemented by 2021?

What are the key predictions with regards to Digital solutions for the water industry?

What are the driver and restraints for digital solution adoption in the water industry?

What are the key growth opportunities for companies to action?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

4. Industry Outlook and Top-5 Predictions for Digital Water Solutions and Services

Key Predictions

Digital Twin for Water Infrastructure

Outcomes as a Service

Cybersecurity Bundled With Digital Offerings

End-to-end Hardware and Software Solutions

5G to Drive Edge Computing and Analytics

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6. Market Revenue Forecast

7. Best Practice Examples and Use Cases



8. Top 20 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles

ABB

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

GE Digital

Grundfos

IBM

Idrica

Itron

Jacobs

Kamstrup

Mueller Water Products Inc.

Royal Haskoning DHV

SAP

Schnieder Electric

Siemens

Siveco China

Trimble

Utilis

Veolia

Xylem

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Water Solutions and Services

End-to-end Asset Management That Includes AI/ML-based Predictive Actionable Insights for Holistic Plant Efficiency

Digital Twins to Strategically Mitigate Risks and Improve Resilience

Enabling Decarbonisation and Net Zero Through Advanced Analytics Delivered as "Outcomes as a Service"

End Users Embarking on Digital Transformation Demand 5G and Advanced Edge Computing Solutions

10. How Can You Leverage the Research Better?

Engage With the GPaaS Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow

Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs

Study License for Reprint and Integration With the Landing Page

Virtual Think Tanks, Led and Moderated by the Analyst

Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wx036

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets