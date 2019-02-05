Digital Whiteboard Solution Delivers Hospitals Measurable Benefits According to New SONIFI Health Study

Although one of the biggest advantages of an EHR-integrated solution is workflow efficiency, the study found that compared to a traditional whiteboard that requires hand-scribed updates, the digital solution provided advantages in each of the five measured categories:

Information Accuracy

EHR integrations resulted in improvements to information accuracy, completeness and consistency.

Staff Time Savings

Automated updates reduced the time needed to collect data, find markers, clean boards, and hand scribe information. Nearly nine hours of staff time a day was recovered per 22 bed-unit and reallocated to direct patient care.

Patient Satisfaction

Patients preferred the aesthetic of digital whiteboards and found the information trustworthy and easier to read than hand-written information.

Education Outcomes

Prominently displaying the status of assigned video education increased both assigning and completion rates.

Hospital ROI

Digital whiteboards provide a meaningful return on investment through longevity, low maintenance costs, efficiencies and outcome gains.

"SONIFI Health's digital whiteboard is a model for hospital technology, doing a task better, faster, at less cost, with more connection between patients and staff," said Meghan Seus, SONIFI Health's Vice President of Product Marketing.

Read the complete digital whiteboard study with outcome metrics here.

SONIFI Health will be available during HIMSS19 in Orlando at booth #6168 to discuss the study and give product demonstrations.

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology proven to improve patient experience, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers and televisions at the bedside and in the home to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. For more information, visit sonifihealth.com.

