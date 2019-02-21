Digital Workplace Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Use of Advanced Technologies, Tools, and Employees Demanding a Greater Work-life Balance is Going to Drive the Digital Workplace Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Workplace Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications and ITEs, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Use of advanced technologies, tools, and employees demanding a greater work-life balance is going to drive the digital workplace market.

The digital workplace market is expected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2018 to USD 35.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period. The digital workplace market is driven by the availability of new technologies, tools, and reduction in operational expenditures for effective adoption of digital workplace transformation solutions. However, the lack of thought leadership and clear or definable Return on Investment (RoI) may hinder the growth in the market.

The enterprise mobility management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) is a set of technology, processes, and policies to secure and manage the use of corporate- and employee-owned mobile devices within an organization. EMM is constantly evolving to accommodate an ever-changing set of device platforms and mobility trends in the workplace. EMM solutions have emerged as a result of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) movement. Rather than restricting mobile devices in the workplace, many organizations choose to implement EMM solutions to allow device flexibility for users while retaining control for IT.

The retail and consumer goods vertical is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Retail and consumer goods are one of the fastest-growing verticals, due to rising consumer purchasing power. This vertical mainly focuses on enhancing its customer experience and delivering customer satisfaction. These focus points are bringing about digital transformation initiatives among the retailers and consumer goods dealers.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to witness the extensive growth of the digital workplace market during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt digital workplace solutions and services. With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for digital transformation, the adoption of digital workplace tools is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast year.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital workplace marketplace.

By company type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By designation: C-level - 35%, D-level - 25%, and Others - 40%

By region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 20%, MEA - 5%, and Latin America - 5%

The major digital workplace vendors include IBM (US), Atos (France), Wipro (India), DXC Technology (US), NTT Data (Japan), Citrix (US), Unisys (US), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (US), Accenture (Ireland), TCS (India), CompuCom (US), HCL (India), Stefanini ((US), Computacenter (UK), Getronics (Netherlands).



Research coverage



The market study covers the digital workplace market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, organization size, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall digital workplace market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





Executive Summary:





These days, organizations have started recognizing that next-generation digital workplace services are crucial to enhance staff management, drive productivity, and enable digital benefits. Digital workplace solutions provide a unified experience so that the organizations can leverage their digital dexterity for the development of new digital business services. These digital workplace services will also help in boosting employee engagement and agility by providing a more consumerized work environment. Digital workplace services include deployment, ongoing support, and proactive monitoring and analysis of productivity and collaboration tools and technologies aligned to business goals. Enterprises see the adoption of new workstyles as something that would benefit the business-a flexible workforce will use time more productively, work collaboratively, and be more satisfied with work engagements. All the more, the workforce is more likely to stay with the business.



The primary vendors in the digital workplace market include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Atos, Wipro Limited (Wipro), DXC Technology, NTT DATA Corporation (NTT Data), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Citrix), Unisys Corporation (Unisys), Capgemini Services SAS (Capgemini), Cognizant Technology Solutions (Cognizant), Accenture PLC (Accenture), Tata Consultancy Services (India), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (CompuCom), HCL Corporation Pvt Ltd. (HCL), Stefanini (Stefanini), Computacenter (Compucacenter), Getronics (Getronics).



This research report also studies the strategic alliances and lucrative acquisitions among various global and local players in the digital workplace ecosystem. These players have majorly adopted the strategy of new product launches to enhance their business in the digital workplace market. Vendors have also launched new products to cater to the needs of diverse end users across regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Forecast

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Digital Workplace Market in North America, By Solution and Country



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Availability of New Technologies and Tools

5.2.1.2 Employees Demand for Greater Flexibility in Terms of Work-Life Balance

5.2.1.3 Reduction in Opex

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Transformation and Integration Process-Related Issues in Organizations

5.2.2.2 Lack of Training and Required Education Among the Workforce

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Enterprise Mobility Services Among Enterprises

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Workplace Transformation Services Among SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Thought Leadership in Organizations

5.2.4.2 Lack of Clear and Defined Roi



6 Digital Workplace Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration

6.2.1.1 Need to Access Unified Communications Through A Common Interface Driving the Market of Unified Communication and Collaboration Solution

6.2.2 Unified Endpoint Management

6.2.2.1 Need to Manage All Endpoint Devices Within an Organization From A Central Location to Drive the Adoption of Unified Endpoint Management

6.2.3 Enterprise Mobility and Management

6.2.3.1 Need for Achieving Device Flexibility While Retaining IT Control on the Devices to Fuel the Demand for Emm Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.1.1 Need for Training to Guide the Workforce in the Proper Implementation of Digital Workplace Solutions

6.3.1.2 Consulting Services

6.3.1.2.1 The Benefits of Increased Effectiveness, Optimized Performance, and Reduced Cost to Drive the Demand for Consulting Services

6.3.1.3 Integration and Implementation Services

6.3.1.3.1 Reduced Business Complexities and Increased Roi to Fuel the Adoption of Integration and Implementation Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services

6.3.2.1.1 Enterprises are Increasingly Adopting Virtual Desktop Infrastructures to Extend the Benefits of Virtualization From Servers to User Desktops

6.3.2.2 Unified Communications as A Service

6.3.2.2.1 Accessibility, Agility, and the Ability to Quickly Respond to Customers to Drive the Demand for Ucaas

6.3.2.3 Enterprise Mobility Management Services

6.3.2.3.1 Need to Secure Mobile Devices Used By Employees From Theft of Company Data and Private Information to Fuel the Emm Services

6.3.2.4 Others



7 Digital Workplace Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.2.1 Need to Enhance Work Culture and Increase Employees' Productivity to Drive the Adoption of Digital Workplace in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Need to Improve Employees' Experience and Business Processes to Drive the Adoption of Digital Workplace Among Large Enterprises



8 Digital Workplace Market By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telecommunication and IT-Enabled Services

8.2.1 Adoption of Digital Workplace Solutions to Expand the Digital Culture and Enhance Productivity in Telecommunication and ITes Vertical

8.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.3.1 Digital Workplace Solutions Help Automate Processes to Reduce Time and Costs in BFSI Vertical

8.4 Media and Entertainment

8.4.1 Need for Digital Workplace Solutions to Quickly Respond to Public Grievances and Issues in Media and Entertainment Vertical

8.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

8.5.1 Adoption of Digital Workplace Solutions to Reduce Costs, Improve Accuracy, and Streamline Business Processes in Retail and Consumer Goods Vertical

8.6 Manufacturing

8.6.1 Demand for Digital Workplace Solutions to Enable A Secure and Reliable Working Environment in Manufacturing Vertical

8.7 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

8.7.1 Adoption of Digital Workplace Solutions to Achieve Lower Capex and Opex, Compliance, and Resource Optimization in the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Vertical

8.8 Government and Public Sector

8.8.1 Need for Digital Workplace Solutions to Strengthen Application Security and Management, Offer Effective Time and Cost Management, and Enhance Customer Experience in Government and Public Sector

8.9 Others



9 Digital Workplace Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Growing Need to Address the Rising Amount of Customer Complaints in the US to Drive the Adoption of Digital Workplace Solutions and Services

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Cloud and Its Benefits in Canada to Fuel the Market of Digital Workplace Solutions and Services

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 The UK to Adopt More Communication-Related Services for an Enhanced Work Culture and Other Such Benefits

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Infrastructure to Make It Easier and Cheaper to Operate Business Activities Locally in Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Leading Cloud Players to Expand Their Cloud and Infrastructure Businesses in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Government Initiatives to Expand and Develop the Cloud Industry in China to Drive the Adoption of Digital Workplace Solutions and Services

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Enterprises' Constant Focus on Upgrading Their IT Infrastructures and Enhancing Their Business Productivity in Japan to Drive the Market for Digital Workplace Solutions and Services

9.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

9.4.3.1 Need for Advanced and Reliable Communication Platforms and Employee-Friendly Policies Call for More Digital Workplace Solutions in Anz

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 KSA to Gain A Positive Outlook Toward Digital Transformation

9.5.2 United Arab Emirates

9.5.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives in UAE to Adopt Digital Transformation Technologies and Embrace Smart Services

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 South Africa to Focus More on Reducing Communication Constraints

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Growing Need to Modernize Enterprises' Infrastructure in Brazil to Drive the Adoption of Digital Workplace Solutions and Services

9.6.2 Mexico

9.6.2.1 Need to Become Digitally Advanced and Technically Well-Established in Mexico to Fuel the Adoption of Digital Workplace Solutions and Services

9.6.3 Rest of Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

10.1.2 Business Expansions

10.1.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 IBM

11.3 ATOS

11.4 Wipro

11.5 DXC Technology

11.6 NTT Data

11.7 TCS

11.8 Citrix

11.9 Unisys

11.10 Capgemini

11.11 Cognizant

11.12 Accenture

11.13 HCL

11.14 Compucom

11.15 Stefanini

11.16 Getronics

11.17 Computacenter



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details



List of Tables

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2015-2017

Table 2 Digital Workplace Market Size, By Component, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Solutions: Market Size By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Solutions: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Unified Endpoint Management Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Enterprise Mobility and Management Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Services: Market Size By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Services: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Professional Services: Market Size By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 11 Professional Services: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 12 Training Support and Maintenance Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 Consulting Services Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 14 Integration and Implementation Services Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 Managed Services: Market Size By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 16 Managed Services: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 17 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 18 Unified Communications as A Service Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 19 Enterprise Mobility Management Services Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 20 Others Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 21 Digital Workplace Market Size, By Organization Size, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 22 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 23 Large Enterprises: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 24 Digital Workplace Market Size, By Vertical, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 25 Telecommunication and IT-Enabled Services: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 26 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 27 Media and Entertainment: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 28 Retail and Consumer Goods: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 29 Manufacturing: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 30 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 31 Government and Public Sector: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 32 Others: Market Size By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 33 Digital Workplace Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 34 North America: Market Size By Component, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 35 North America: Market Size By Organization Size, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 36 North America: Market Size By Vertical, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 37 North America: Market Size By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 38 Europe: Digital Workplace Market Size, By Component, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 39 Europe: Market Size By Organization Size, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 40 Europe: Market Size By Vertical, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 41 Europe: Market Size By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 42 Asia Pacific: Digital Workplace Market Size, By Component, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 43 Asia Pacific: Market Size By Organization Size, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 44 Asia Pacific: Market Size By Vertical, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 45 Asia Pacific: Market Size By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 46 Middle East and Africa: Digital Workplace Market Size, By Component, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 47 Middle East and Africa: Market Size By Organization Size, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 48 Middle East and Africa: Market Size By Vertical, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 49 Middle East and Africa: Market Size By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 50 Latin America: Digital Workplace Market Size, By Component, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 51 Latin America: Market Size By Organization Size, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 52 Latin America: Market Size By Vertical, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 53 Latin America: Market Size By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 54 Product/ Solution Launches and Enhancements, 2016-2018

Table 55 Business Expansions, 2018

Table 56 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations, 2018



List of Figures

Figure 1 Digital Workplace Market: Research Design

Figure 2 Market: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market: Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Factor Analysis

Figure 5 Digital Workplace Market: Assumptions

Figure 6 Services Segment Held the Highest Market Share in the Digital Workplace Market in 2018

Figure 7 Telecommunication and ITes Segment Dominated the Market in 2018

Figure 8 North America Accounted for the Highest Share of the Market in 2018

Figure 9 Availability of New Technologies and Tools to Drive the Market

Figure 10 Services and United States Accounted for the Highest Shares in the North America Market in 2018

Figure 11 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges: Digital Workplace Market

Figure 12 Services Segment to Grow at A Higher Rate During the Forecast Period

Figure 13 Managed Services Segment to Grow at A Higher Rate During the Forecast Period

Figure 14 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment to Grow at A Higher Rate During the Forecast Period

Figure 15 Retail and Consumer Goods Vertical to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

Figure 16 Asia Pacific to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

Figure 17 North America: Market Snapshot

Figure 18 Asia Pacific: Market Snapshot

Figure 19 Key Developments in the Market 2018

Figure 20 Digital Workplace Market (Global), Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

Figure 21 Geographic Revenue Mix of the Top Market Players

Figure 22 IBM: Company Snapshot

Figure 23 SWOT Analysis: IBM

Figure 24 ATOS: Company Snapshot

Figure 25 SWOT Analysis: ATOS

Figure 26 Wipro: Company Snapshot

Figure 27 SWOT Analysis: Wipro

Figure 28 DXC Technology: Company Snapshot

Figure 29 SWOT Analysis: DXC Technology

Figure 30 NTT Data: Company Snapshot

Figure 31 SWOT Analysis: NTT Data

Figure 32 TCS: Company Snapshot

Figure 33 Citrix: Company Snapshot

Figure 34 Unisys: Company Snapshot

Figure 35 Capgemini: Company Snapshot

Figure 36 Cognizant: Company Snapshot

Figure 37 Accenture: Company Snapshot





Companies Mentioned





Accenture

ATOS

Capgemini

Citrix

Cognizant

Compucom

Computacenter

DXC Technology

Getronics

HCL

IBM

NTT Data

Stefanini

TCS

Unisys

Wipro





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfq7cf/digital_workplace?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

