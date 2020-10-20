Digital X-Ray Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 17 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global digital x-ray market report.

The global digital x-ray market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global digital X-ray market is expected to reach above 17 billion by 2025 with high single-digit growth rate of around 7% over the forecast period. Increasing popularity of handheld/mobile X-ray devices is one of the major drivers of the global digital X-ray devices market. Emergence of AI & robotic-enabled x-ray devices is anticipated to drive the future market growth of the digital X-ray devices worldwide. Dental imaging application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of about 7.8% during the forecast period. Based on portability, the mobile segment will witness the highest CAGR of about 8% over the forecast period. The hospitals end-user segment accounted for the maximum share of around 46% in 2019.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, portability, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 55 other vendors

Digital X-Ray Market – Segmentation

Digital general radiography uses much less radiation and the images can be enhanced using computers. Digital X-ray imaging for general radiography offers many advantages including a wider dynamic range and the ability to manipulate the images generated.

The rise in the patient pool, coupled with the growth in the geriatric population, technological advancements is contributing to the growth of the segment. Static digital X-ray devices offer appropriate image interpretation and clinical action due to increase in communication between the attending professional and the radiologist within the same room. However, static systems need heavy and costly apparatus.

The hospitals end-users segment is likely to witness an absolute growth of over 49% during the forecast period. However, hospitals are considered as the traditional healthcare providers of digital X-ray procedures and the volume is high, especially in developing countries.

Digital X-Ray Market by Application

General Radiography

Interventional Radiography

Dental Imaging

Mammography

Digital X-Ray Market by Portability

Static

Mobile

Digital X-Ray Market by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Dental Care Settings

Others

Digital X-Ray Market – Dynamics

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics has been rapidly progressing in medicine, particularly in the field of digital radiography. AI refers to computer systems that perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision making, and language translating. AI algorithms have already found a remarkable purpose in the tasks of image recognition. In particular, AI methods excel at automatically recognizing complex patterns in imaging data and providing a quantitative assessment of image characteristics. In addition, the rapid growth of robotics in medicine opens new opportunities for digital X-ray procedures with higher precision and accuracy.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Interventional X-Ray Devices

High Growth Potential in LMICs

Rising Target Patient Pool

Increasing Popularity of Mobile X-ray Devices

Digital X-Ray Market – Geography

The presence of a large patient population, coupled with better access to treatment for various acute and chronic diseases, is the primary factor boosting the North America digital x-ray market. The presence of prominent digital x-ray devices vendors is also another reason for the high uptake of digital x-ray devices in North America. The rise in the patient pool with various diseases and the necessity to diagnose and treat diseases with advanced procedures, such as radiography, fluoroscopy, and angiography, mammography are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Digital X-Ray Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Major Vendors

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Amber Diagnostics

BD

ACTEON

ADANI

Agfa-Gevaert

Allengers

AMICO

Arcoma

ATS

BPL Medical Technologies

Control-X Medical

CUATTRO

Dentsply Sirona

DMS IMAGING

DRGEM

Dürr Dental

EXAMION

GMM

Hologic

IDETEC

ITALRAY

INTERMEDICAL

KAVO

Kiran

Konica Minolta

KUB Technologies

Medlink Imaging

Medtronic

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

MinFound Medical Systems

MINXRAY

MS Westfalia

Narang Medical

New Medical Imaging

OR Technology

Owandy Radiology

PLANMECA

Perlove Medical

PointNix

PROTEC

ROESYS MedTec

Samsung Healthcare

Shenzhen Angell Technology

Shenzhen Landwind Industry

Shimadzu

Sedecal

SIUI

SternMed

Stephanix

Villa Sistemi Medicali

Visaris

VUNO

VATECH

United Imaging Healthcare

Skanray Technologies

Trident

