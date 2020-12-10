Digital Yalo Brings in 100th Client

"We've had some great moments. Some twists and turns in the road. But, always moving forward, onward, and ahead. You can't be in business this long without a great team and some long running relationships," shares CEO Arnold Huffman .

Yalo clients range in industry and diversity of work requests - spanning projects such as UI/UX and web development, print and digital campaigns, design system management, experiential marketing events and more. Most recently, Yalo created a virtual events offering to fill the gap during the pandemic in order to help small to mid-sized companies connect with their target audiences, replacing the void left by cancelled and postponed industry conferences and special events. Online, digital experiences have been soaring during the COVID-19 outbreak, and Yalo's new platformed service helps companies stay in-touch with their audience and promote their goods and services smartly.

Yalo credits their client opportunities and projects for the accolades they have received, winning multiple awards such as several Horizon Interactive Media Awards, Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and the Top 25 Small Business Award for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.

"Every day is a new day, and with it comes new challenges, new adventures, and new opportunities to produce something great for our clients," adds Huffman. "We take pride in delivering the impossible for our clients and can't wait to see what's next in the queue."

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. Our full-service creative marketing agency draws inspiration from film, art, music and sports to tap into real, human experiences that elevate our clients' brands. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are. Reach us here to start something big.

