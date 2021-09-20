DigitalChalk by Sciolytix Wins 3 Brandon Hall Excellence in Future of Work Awards

Brandon Hall awarded the DigitalChalk LMS by Sciolytix with three Excellence in Future of Work Awards.

Best Advance in Leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives in partnership with IFB Solutions, the United States' largest employer of blind and low-vision individuals.

largest employer of blind and low-vision individuals. Best Advance for Leading Under a Crisis in partnership with Samaritan's Purse.

Best Advance in Managing a Remote Workforce in partnership with Samaritan's Purse.

DigitalChalk is a Learning Management System (LMS) designed to serve corporate trainers and continuing education providers. Most commonly, its administrative users deliver corporate training to employees or sell continuing education to other organizations for licensure and accreditation.

Judging Criteria

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated entries based upon the following criteria:



Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique? How does it differ from competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve? What need does it address?

Measurable results: What benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Advancing a Better Workplace

"We are honored that Brandon Hall selected us for these Excellence in Future of Work awards in partnership with IFB Solutions and Samaritan's Purse. It's our valued relationships with outstanding organizations like these that drive us to deliver top-quality advances in talent and workplace development," says Michael Bealmear, CEO of Sciolytix.

About Brandon Hall

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. Its Human Capital Management Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.'

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is a software company specializing in experiential learning and talent analytics. We help organizations hire, onboard, and develop their employees; predict performance; and ensure their human capital can achieve current and future strategic objectives. We also help training companies deliver rich online learning experiences to clients, protect their intellectual property, and build profitable businesses.

SOURCE Sciolytix

Related Links

https://www.sciolytix.com/

