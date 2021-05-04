Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market to grow by USD 4.81 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio

Technavio's latest market report estimates include the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on the digitally printed wallpaper market. Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising number of DIY consumers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the concerns regarding the use of wallpapers may impede the market growth.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, the digitally printed wallpaper market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 4walls, A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Ltd., Graham and Brown Ltd., Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd., Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd., Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd., MX Display Ltd., Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG, and The Printed Wallpaper Co.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2021-2025: Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue - 2021−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, challenges, and market opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology and geography

Competitive Landscape – Detailed vendor information with segments and key offerings

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented as below:

• Technology

• Inkjet

• Electrophotography

• Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America

Available Customization

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the digitally printed wallpaper market report:

Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

