Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: USD 4.81 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Prominent Vendors Developing Strong Customer Base| Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

There is intense competition in the market due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors are focusing on innovations to maintain their market presence. Price wars among vendors are further intensifying the competition in the market. Moreover, the moderate capital requirement restricts vendors from exiting the market. However, vendors usually enter into contracts with customers. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all the Porter's Five Forces.

Vendor Landscape

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors mainly focus on developing high-quality products with advanced technologies. They mainly compete in terms of quality and prices. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include 4walls, Creation Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Ltd., MX Display Ltd., and Graham and Brown Ltd.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Segmentation

The digitally printed wallpaper market has been segmented by technology into inkjet and electrophotography. The inkjet segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because inkjet printing has high scalability and the ability to produce high-quality prints.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth will be attributed to factors such as population growth and urbanization.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing expenditure on infrastructural activities will drive the growth of the global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period. The rising number of residential and non-residential construction projects across the world is expected to propel the demand for decoration products such as wallpapers. Digitally printed wallpapers enhance the aesthetics of commercial and residential buildings.

The growing popularity of custom wallpapers will be one of the trends in the global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period. These wallpapers are printed according to the need and demands of consumers. They are mainly used in restaurants, corporate lobbies, and home interiors.

Apart from the growing popularity of custom wallpapers, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 4walls, A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Ltd., Graham and Brown Ltd., Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd., Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd., Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd., MX Display Ltd., Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG, and The Printed Wallpaper Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Home furnishings

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Electrophotography - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Substrate

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Substrate

6.3 Non woven - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Vinyl - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Substrate

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Substrate

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 4walls

Exhibit 52: 4walls - Overview



Exhibit 53: 4walls - Product and service



Exhibit 54: 4walls - Key offerings

11.4 A.S. Creation Tapeten AG

Exhibit 55: A.S. Creation Tapeten AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: A.S. Creation Tapeten AG - Business segments



Exhibit 57: A.S. Creation Tapeten AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: A.S. Creation Tapeten AG - Segment focus

11.5 Flavor Paper Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Flavor Paper Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Flavor Paper Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Flavor Paper Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Graham and Brown Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Graham and Brown Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Graham and Brown Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Graham and Brown Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 MX Display Ltd.

Exhibit 74: MX Display Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: MX Display Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: MX Display Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 77: Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 78: Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.12 The Printed Wallpaper Co.

Exhibit 80: The Printed Wallpaper Co. - Overview



Exhibit 81: The Printed Wallpaper Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: The Printed Wallpaper Co. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

