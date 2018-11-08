DIGITALSPEC Awarded Multi-Year Contract Under GSA 8(a) STARS II to Provide Enterprise Architecture Services for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) Voice of America (VOA)

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGITALSPEC, LLC. (DSPEC) is pleased to announce an award under the GSA 8(a) STARS II contract with the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) to create and manage Voice of America's (VOA), Enterprise Architecture (EA) program. This venture expands DSPEC's Social and Citizen Services platform to include the business consulting and technical services advanced by Enterprise Architecture IT expertise. The focus area of this project is on Voice of America's core business line: media production and distribution, including television, radio, web-based content, and social media.



DSPEC will execute this program by deploying the leading, industry-recognized architectural frameworks, critical change management models, and a deep understanding of business strategies and drivers. Mr. Vishal Dadoo, President of DSPEC, said, "We believe Enterprise Architecture is evolving as a tool for transforming organizations by enhancing flexibility and agility. It focuses not only on IT, but on defining a foundational platform to implement business strategy and augment joint value creation between business partners and customers."



DSPEC's Enterprise Architecture professionals will formulate an agile Enterprise Architecture program, define and review current business practices, and collaborate with Voice of America's leadership to compose a future standards-based architecture to catalog, map, and standardize the tools, technologies, formats, and processes that Voice of America employs to create and broadcast media. These models, in conjunction with Voice of America's leadership, will enable DSPEC to deliver an enterprise roadmap that measures, analyzes, and closes the gaps between Voice of America's current and future capabilities. This will enable Voice of America to introduce changes that streamline business practices, lower costs, eliminate redundant processes, and reduce workload while strengthening and enhancing it's core business operations.



"DSPEC is excited to expand this market potential to showcase our technical expertise and deliver an impactful EA program to the Federal Government in a rewarding and necessary field," said Dr. Charles Dadoo, CEO of DSPEC.



About U.S. Agency for Global Media and Voice of America

The U.S Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is a global media agency comprised of media organizations that fulfill a mission vital to U.S. national interests: to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. Voice of America delivers trusted and objective news and information in 45 languages to a measured weekly audience of 236.8 million people. VOA broadcasts content in digital, web, and mobile platforms. Radio and television programs are broadcast by approximately 3,000 affiliates, while satellite transmissions make media content available in countries where the freedom of speech is banned, or media outlets restricted. VOA's four mobile apps have registered more than 1 million downloads and cater to users on all major mobile platforms. Originally established to deliver free media content to occupied countries during World War II, Voice of America has expanded its offerings in recent years in response to many governments' decisions to curb media outlets' freedoms.



About DIGITALSPEC, LLC

DIGITALSPEC, LLC (DSPEC), is an SBA-certified 8(a), CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certified firm founded in 2005 and headquartered in Fairfax, VA, with metropolitan offices in Arlington, VA supporting federal and commercial clients throughout the greater Washington, DC area.

