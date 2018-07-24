DIGITALSPEC Ranked for the 5th Year in a Row on the Washington Technology Fast 50 List

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGITALSPEC, LLC (DSPEC) is proud to be recognized by Washington Technology as one of the 50 fastest-growing, small businesses in the government market according to five years of revenue growth for 2018. This list spotlights the great opportunities and successes that small businesses have as an engine of innovation providing a constant breeding ground for new leaders and companies. "We are honored to be recognized by such an established group of industry experts for the growth that results from the outstanding services DSPEC provides to our customers," remarked Dr. Charles Dadoo, CEO.

The 2018 Washington Technology Fast 50 ranked DSPEC as the No. 35 fastest-growing small business in the government market. DSPEC makes its fifth consecutive appearance in the Fast 50 List, with an annual growth rate of 67.97 percent. This growth demonstrates DSPEC's success in the markets of Homeland Security and Law Enforcement, Defense and Intelligence, Financial Services, and Social & Citizen Services for federal civilian and military customers. DSPEC's sustained growth also reflects the professionalism and dedication of DSPEC employees in support of their customers. President, Vishal Dadoo proudly noted, "The growth demonstrated in the repeat Fast 50 rankings, validates that we've built a firm foundation for continued success based on outstanding delivery, strategic partnering, and trusted relationships."





About DIGITALSPEC, LLC. - DSPEC's Managing Principals leverage more than 100 years of combined business and IT experience, deep domain expertise, and rich technical knowledge to ensure client satisfaction. Our Federal clients include the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Department of Commerce, National Background Investigation Bureau (NBIB), Department of Justice (DOJ)/Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Department of Defense (DOD)/Washington Headquarters Services (WHS), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Department of Education/Federal Student Aid (FSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Our headquarters are in Fairfax, Virginia, along with several locations throughout northern Virginia and the DC Metro area, in addition to Boyers, PA, Huntsville, AL, and Colorado Springs, CO. For more information, please contact us at 703-626-7445, 443-818-2736 or at info@digitalspec.net.

