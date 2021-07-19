Digitalzone's road to success; a new milestone achieved

Digitalzone's journey has been nothing short of breathtaking. The B2B marketing company has helped tons of Fortune 1000 companies boost sales and master marketing. In the past few years, Digitalzone has built great partnerships with big brands such as Adobe, IBM, Splunk, Salesforce, Marketo, Magento, Cisco, Cheetah Digital, BMC Software, Roll works, and Infoblox.

Digitalzone is a big fan of achieving great things. "On our roadmap, we've added London, Singapore, and Dubai. In the next three to five years, we want to be a tribe of over a thousand people and hit revenue of $100M," said Rushikesh Pawar, Digitalzone's Chairman & CEO.

The global marketing firm's repertoire of demand generation solutions includes Account-Based Marketing, Traditional Lead Generation, Intent-Based Marketing, Opt-in List Building, and Content Syndication. These solutions help businesses close more deals much faster. The company is on its way to being the first choice of all B2B tech companies.

But, Digitalzone didn't have an easy ride. Rushikesh took the bootstrapped way and has built this company from scratch without an ounce of external funding. He took a 100% stake in Digitalzone for an undisclosed amount in May 2020. Back then, the company was deep in debt and had just one client. In a matter of months, they have added 200+ employees and 100+ global technology clients.

'Good enough' doesn't work for Digitalzone. As the CEO stated- "We don't want the perception of good enough to rob us of our true potential. We are here to make an everlasting impact. We are here to make big things happen and make this world a better place- with our people and partners."

In the end, accelerated growth doesn't happen overnight. It calls for months and years of dedication and sacrifices. One can begin with baby steps, and then one fine day- find themselves at the top of the mountain they thought they could never climb. And the view is worth everything!

About Digitalzone

Digitalzone is helping brands unleash their highest potential. With a robust team of experts, we bring practical and creative solutions for all your marketing needs.

Having delivered over 44k campaigns for the biggest companies in the world, we know what we're talking about, and when we say we have helped businesses transform, grow bigger and work better, we mean it!

