Digitate and ignio™ Win Four Stevies® at the 2019 International Business Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitate, a software venture of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has won four silver Stevies® at the 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

Digitate won in the categories: Software Company of the Year, Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Software Company of the Year. ignio™, its cognitive automation software, won in the Software Defined Infrastructure product category.

"It is an honor for all of us at Digitate to win the Stevie International Business Awards. These awards are a recognition of the market success of our innovative, context-aware, cognitive automation software, ignio, and the dedication of our teams who relentlessly strive to make it better," said Akhilesh Tripathi, Global Head, Digitate. "Today, ignio has emerged as a key component of the digital transformation journeys of enterprises, with customers leveraging it to reimagine IT and business operations to build a resilient self-healing digital core, and deliver a superior customer and user experience."

Michael Gallagher, President and Founder, Stevie Awards, said, "This is a one-of-a-kind software for IT and businesses with great value realization with an ambitious future. We are happy to recognize this innovative solution that is growing at a rapid clip during this year's award ceremony. With nominations from 74 nations, this year the Stevie Awards were severely contested and Digitate and ignio shined bright with a compelling narrative."

ignio recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, and has emerged as one of the fastest growing software products, doubling its revenue as well as number of customers, year on year. Its unique and innovative cognitive capability blends artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced software engineering to make enterprise IT resilient and self-healing. It uses its context awareness to pre-empt problems and autonomously resolve a lot of the incidents that do occur.

Customers are increasingly deploying ignio to transform business operations as well. It is the only automation software in the marketplace that spans across enterprise IT (AIOps), workload management, ERP operations and business operations with a common core. ignio's innovative capabilities and performance in the market have resulted in recent award wins including AI Breakthrough's Best Overall AI Company of the Year and The Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award.

About the Stevie® International Business Awards

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received a record number of more than 4,000 entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

About Digitate

Digitate, founded in 2015, is a venture of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Digitate is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA and Pune, India. To stay up to date on TCS or ignio news, follow us at @TCS, @iam_ignio. Visit us at www.digitate.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

