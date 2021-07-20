Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study

Soaring popularity of cosmetic dentistry to improve the dental aesthetics along with high demand of patient friendly dental x-ray system will augment the market growth. Fact.MR presents exclusive insights into factors impacting growth across key market segments including type, application, and end user

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Fact.MR in its recent study has forecast the dental digital x-ray market to expand at 8% CAGR and reach valuation of US$ 6 billion by the end of 2031.Dental digital x-ray systems are gaining traction owing to their ability to accurately locate the large pathological lesions and temporo-mandibular abnormalities with high accuracy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared dental caries prevalence as a global public health concern. Oral diseases affect more than 5 billion patients globally. Increasing government efforts for early detection of dental caries will drive the dental digital x-ray market growth.

Dental digital x-ray systems technology is superior to traditional dental technology as it provides more detailed and enhanced images which further assists in developing treatment procedure for dental irregularities. Increasing cases of such dental disorders will fuel the demand of dental digital X-ray systems technology.

Latest dental digital x-ray systems devices are developed for dentomaxillofacial diagnosis and they have quick response time and low risk of radiation. Incorporation of such devices in surgical procedures will boost the demand in upcoming years.

Technological advancement in dental digital x-ray systems has led to generation of 2D and 3D representation of the scanned part. This allows pinpointing the area of concern and developing specific treatment in short time. Consistent advancement and innovation in dental imaging will propel the market growth over the forecast period.

"Rapid adoption of computed tomography and introduction of digital panoramic units for treatment of various oral diseases and dental disorders will propel the market growth in next ten years," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. dental digital x-ray market will continue exhibiting positive growth trajectory throughout the assessment period. Growth is backed by rising consumer spending on dental care, growing awareness regarding benefits of dental products and procedures in the country.

Rise in aging population coupled with extensive government spending to strengthen healthcare infrastructure will create conducive environment for market growth in China . Based on these factors, China dental digital x-ray market is expected to reach the valuation of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

. Based on these factors, dental digital x-ray market is expected to reach the valuation of around by 2031. Rising per capita income along with emergence of modern dental care system in Latin America will drive the market expansion at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

will drive the market expansion at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period. India , Australia , and South Korea is forecast to collectively surpass the valuation of US$ 660 Mn by 2031. The growth can be attributed to extensive government spending to augment healthcare infrastructure in such countries.

, , and is forecast to collectively surpass the valuation of by 2031. The growth can be attributed to extensive government spending to augment healthcare infrastructure in such countries. Minimum exposure to radiation and rapid digitization in dentistry will fuel the intraoral products market growth. Intraoral products are anticipated to reach around valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Prominent Drivers

Rapid technological advancement in the field of advanced dental x-rays is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Rise in geriatric population along with increasing cases of dental disorders will promote the sales of advanced dental digital x-ray systems.

Surging popularity of cosmetic dentistry along with shorter diagnosis time of dental digital x-ray systems will positively influence the market growth.

Key Restraints

Limited affordability of dental digital x-ray systems due to its high cost and lack of effective data management system for such machines will hinder the market growth.

Absence of proper dental insurance and poor reimbursement policies for dental care in majority of countries will restraint the market growth.

Lack of skilled professionals in digital radiography will hamper the adoption of dental digital x-ray systems.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are emphasizing on developing portable dental digital x-ray systems integrated with high imaging resolutions. As the market is highly consolidated, manufacturers are looking for expansion and collaboration to expand their footprint and product portfolio worldwide.

For instance, Carestream Dental introduced 9600 imaging unit at the 2019 International Dental Show. The system is combines 2-D panoramic technique and CBCT imaging with 3-D facial scanning and 3-D model scanning creating one powerful unit.

U.S. based dental x-ray systems equipment manufacturer KaVo Ker recently launched a handheld and portable intraoral X-ray systems system called "NOMAD Pro 2" and is said to assist dental personnel in achieving higher the efficiency and reliability.

More Valuable Insights on Dental Digital X-ray Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global dental digital X-ray market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in dental digital X-ray market on the basis of type (intraoral, extraoral, and hybrid), application (diagnostics, therapeutics, cosmetics, and forensics), and end user (dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic and research institutes, and forensic laboratories), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into dental x-ray market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for dental x-rays between 2021 and 2031

Dental x-ray market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Dental x-ray market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

