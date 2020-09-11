Digitization of the Transport Sector Paves the Way for Strong Growth in the Global Mobile Ticketing Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is poised to grow by USD 5611.08 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of the transportation sector. This study identifies the emergence of NFC-based payment technology as another prime reasons driving growth during the next few years.



The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector covers the following areas:

Mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector sizing

Mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector forecast

Mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Corethree Ltd., eos.uptrade GmbH, Eventbrite Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel Group GmbH, TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

NFCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

QR codes and barcodes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl

Corethree Ltd.

eos.uptrade GmbH

Eventbrite Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Margento BV

Masabi Ltd.

moovel Group GmbH

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Viagogo AG

