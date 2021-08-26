DigitSec and UST Announce Partnership to Offer Continuous Application Security Testing for Salesforce DevSecOps

SEATTLE and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitSec , provider of the most comprehensive AppSec testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, and UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a partnership to provide full-spectrum application security testing as part of a comprehensive Salesforce portfolio for enterprise customers.

UST will offer its clients the DigitSec SaaS Security Scanner™- S4 for Salesforce™ as part of its plan to deliver more secure and resilient solutions for testing and remediation.

DigitSec and UST experts will discuss Salesforce security and threat environment and tactics for identifying potential issues during development effectively in a webinar at 09:00 AM PST on September 16, 2021. Speaker and registration info are available here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3816297545674/WN_e8ECHEz_SteRB9M5ga9NyQ

DigitSec S4 is a continuous application security testing platform for Salesforce DevSecOps that integrates multiple security tools, empowering developers and administrators to accurately identify security issues faster and with far fewer false positives than traditional AppSec testing solutions. It offers an automated penetration testing solution combining static source code analysis (SAST), interactive runtime testing (IAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and cloud security configuration review for a truly comprehensive Salesforce security assessment.

Commenting on the partnership, Prasan Vyas, General Manager and Global Head of SFDC Practice, UST, said, "At UST, we are constantly improving our value proposition for our Global 2000 and Fortune 500 customers by leveraging our platform expertise and working together with best-of-breed partners to help build secure and robust solutions. For our Salesforce customers, DigitSec presents a digital-age tool to secure applications against potential security threats early on in the build process. The partnership underwrites UST's deep commitment to the Salesforce platform and helping our customers identify and remediate security risks in their Salesforce orgs."

"Given the mission-critical and sensitive nature of customer personally identifiable information (PII) and other data, it's critical that developers consider security first in their Salesforce projects. Our S4 platform provides a continuous and automated 360-degree view of potential threats and now is available to UST clients as they create and update their Salesforce applications," said DigitSec CEO Waqas Nazir.

S4 for Salesforce can quickly and accurately identify thousands of potential security vulnerabilities with the lowest rate of false positives in the industry. The DigitSec platform also supports compliance framework requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, ISO-27001, SOX, PCI DSS, CCPA, and APPI.

About DigitSec

DigitSec provides the most comprehensive application security testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, including automated penetration testing. Its patented SaaS Security Scanner, S4, quickly assesses Salesforce security posture, allowing developers to easily identify potential issues before deployment while supporting compliance requirements. More info can be found at https://www.digitsec.com .

Anne Price, PR Works, Inc., for DigitSec

+1-602-330-6495

[email protected]

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

All brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Salesforce, Force.com and the Salesforce logo are registered trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Salesforce.com, Inc., or any other companies mentioned does not sponsor or endorse UST.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Neha Misri

+91-9972631264

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

Christy Reiss,

Matter Communications

+1 (585) 489-5006

[email protected]

SOURCE UST