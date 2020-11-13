Dignitas And Zenni Partner to Support Women's Professional Team and Female Gamer Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment Inc. (NME), has today announced a new partnership with Zenni, the nation's largest online eyewear retailer, through Dec. 31, 2020. Dignitas' women will wear Zenni Blokz eyewear to protect their eyes from the blue light that emits from digital screens during competition and live streaming. A pioneer of the online eyewear industry, Zenni will also join forces with all of Dignitas' female esports athletes (including its World Champion Counter-Strike team) and acclaimed _FE initiative to promote its anti-bullying campaign.

Dignitas and Zenni partner to support Women's professional esports team

"World Champion gamers need to spend countless hours in front of the screen, perfecting their craft. We want the team to protect their eyes from the harmful blue light that emits from digital screens and to help them level up their competitive play," said Sean Pate, Brand Marketing and Communications Officer for Zenni. "We're very pleased to partner with Dignitas, one of the most dynamic all-women's teams in esports, and the organization's _FE initiative, as we believe Zenni is eyewear for everyone."

Dignitas and its _FE initiative will kick off its partnership by participating in Zenni's "Hater Blocker" campaign on Nov. 14 to support STOMP Out Bullying's National Block It Out Day. The team will be posting on social media positive ways to respond to online bullying while wearing the signature red Hater BLOKrZ sunglasses to block out negativity and keep their eyes on the game. Zenni will donate proceeds from each pair of the sunglasses sold through Dec. 31 to STOMP Out Bullying.

Announced in August 2020, _FE is Dignitas' female-focused initiative, committed to supporting women in the gaming community with educational, social and competitive opportunities. Zenni's partnership marks an exciting moment for pairing a brand committed to gender diversity and inclusion with Dignitas' female professional gamers and content creators. Zenni proudly sponsored the Super Girl Gamer Pro in 2020, where Dignitas won the CS:GO tournament.

"Partnering with a leading online eyewear brand like Zenni presents an incredible opportunity to level up our female initiatives," said Heather Garozzo, VP of Talent at Dignitas and former professional gamer. "Both Zenni and Dignitas share similar goals of elevating women in the esports space while striving to create positive counters to online harassment."

Media Contact

Heather Garozzo

747-274-8598

[email protected]

SOURCE Dignitas Esports LLC