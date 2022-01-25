LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022.

DIGNITAS LAUNCHES ROCKET LEAGUE VEHICLE DECALS ALONGSIDE DIGITAL BANK, QNTMPAY, FOR FIRST-EVER CO-BRANDED TEAM CAR

QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away Kit' vehicle partner of Dignitas' Rocket League team, with the brand present in-game on Dignitas' Dominus, Fennec, and Octane 'Away Kit' car models. Together, the brands will bring to life this expanded partnership through exclusive merchandise collaborations, in-game experiences, and live broadcast content.

As a brand built around rewarding the community, high speeds, and key saves, QNTMPAY is a natural fit into the world of Rocket League. QNTMPAY is built around creating better experiences for consumers who want more, aimed at helping young individuals unlock and fulfil their financial potential. Entering the Rocket League scene through Dignitas' 'Away Kit' vehicle is QNTMPAY's next step toward building meaningful relationships with the global esports community.

"Some lead, some follow, we push it to the limit all day every day, we expect nothing less from our partners and athletes," notes Adam Pearsall, Founder and CEO of QNTMPAY. "Dignitas continues to set the pace and absolutely bodied the design of our livery."

"The best racing cars in traditional sports proudly carry the marks of their most supportive partners, and we're taking the same approach with QNTMPAY and the Away Kit vehicle decal," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of NME and Dignitas. "No organization cares more about the Rocket League community than Dignitas, and Adam and the team at QNTMPAY recognize how special this community is, and our aspirations to provide it with next-level value. We have some really fun stuff coming in 2022 and look at this decal as step one in terms of that roll out."

Dignitas is widely recognized as the most successful organization in Rocket League's history, with six Championships over the last three years. Most recently, the team's star-studded roster of Joris "Joreuz" Robben, Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton, and Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertsen finished Top 8 in the world at the RLCS Winter Major, complementing their 1st place finishes at the BMW Open and Monaco Gaming Show. Joreuz, age 16, has quickly risen to fame as one of the strongest young players in the professional scene. ApparentlyJack, age 18, has made a name for himself as the fastest growing influencer in the RLCS, while former World Champion Scrub Killa, age 18, has turned heads as he continues to tell the story of his resurgence back to the top.

Rocket League, the popular vehicular soccer esport from Psyonix, continues to grow Dignitas' die-hard fan bases in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Through combining competitive accolades with a roster of top-tier Rocket League influencers such as Herculyse , TigerQueen , MK , and Sam with additional influencer announcements forthcoming in Q1 2022, Dignitas has solidified itself as the strongest global brand in Rocket League. With key focuses on vehicles, petrol, tires, and automotive accessories, Dignitas is paving the way for new brands to meaningfully activate within the gaming and esports industry through their championship-winning Rocket League team.



The team's next event when the QNTMPAY-branded 'Away Kit' will be used will take place February 4 - 6, 2022. Fans can tune-in to Twitch.tv/Dignitas on February 4 and Twitch.tv/RocketLeague February 5 and February 6.

To be notified about QNTMPAY's upcoming release, join the waiting list at QNTMPAY.com .

Media contact:

John Spiher

[email protected]

866-201-8538

SOURCE Dignitas.gg