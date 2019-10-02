Dignity Gold Commences Gold Audit Procedures

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Gold, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce progress towards completing the audit of the gold backing its cryptocurrency coin known as Dignity, which trades on Livecoin.net under the symbol DIG. Dignity has contracted with SION Trading to provide 395,000 kilograms of gold to back its Dignity coin under a Safe Keeping Receipt (SKR) agreement. The first $3 Billion of gold will be counted.

SION is finalizing the coordination of internal security and its logistic team for the counting of the gold which is located in Dubai. The completion of this audit is expected by the end of November.

"Our team is hard at work and we are excited to present the market with our reports when they are completed," stated Max Barber, President of SION Trading.

"We are so pleased with the progress being made under SION's leadership and we look forward to announcing the completion of authentication the gold backing for the Dignity coin," said Stephen Braverman, President of Dignity Gold, LLC.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Headquartered in Delaware with offices in New York City, Dignity Gold is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC and a leader in cryptocurrency. It was founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent Swig. Its cryptocurrency coin, Dignity (DIG), trades on Livecoin.net, and incorporates with the latest technology and is backed by SION Trading FZE's gold in Dubai.

